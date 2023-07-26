Claigan - PFAS Project - Webinar - Initial PFAS Derogations Meeting

Explanation of Initial PFAS Derogations - Phase 2

OTTAWA, ON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - On 2 August 2023, Claigan Environmental Inc. will be presenting the initial PFAS derogations to the participants of the Claigan EU PFAS Restriction Consultation Project. The meeting will discuss (in brief) all forty-two (42) derogations planned to be submitted to the EU consultation. In parallel, participants will receive short form copies of the derogations for comment.

The initial PFAS derogations meeting will include:

Explanation of basis of derogations

How the derogation timeline (6.5 or 13.5 years) are derived

Explanation of each of the forty-two (42) short form derogations

How participants can comment on derogations as part of the update

Timeline to long form version of derogations (with justifications)

Next steps

Notes:

a. Due to confidentiality reasons, the participants will not be visible to one another and will be able to comment and ask questions anonymously during the web meeting

b. Slides, recording, and phase 2 documentation will be provided to all the participants.

c. All participants should have received returned copies of their submitted derogations by August 1st with derogation coverage information

d. This meeting will be discussing each derogation in brief. Full justification and explanation will follow by the end of August

Login information will be provided directly to participants.

