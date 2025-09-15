/R E P E A T -- Claigan Webinar - Restricted Materials in 2026/
News provided byClaigan Environmental Inc.
Sep 15, 2025, 09:00 ET
What to work on in 2025 to overcome the 'hump' of deadlines in 2026
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - On September 18th, Claigan will host a webinar detailing the key restricted materials deadlines for 2026 and the compliance process for each of these regulations.
The second half of 2026 will see a 'hump' of regulatory reporting deadlines. Minnesota PFAS reporting, Australian Dechlorane Plus / UV-328 regulation, Canada Federal Plastics Registry reporting for professional products and facilities, California GHG reporting, and US TSCA PFAS deadlines will all be taking effect within a similar timeframe, otherwise known as the 'hump.'
These deadlines may be in 2026, however Claigan has already completed the necessary work for a number of companies. We will present the most pressing areas of work to overcome the hump in 2026, and the common pitfalls.
For example, companies may believe their use of UV-328 is exempted in Australia, however there is still a REACH SVHC-like declaration requirement. Additionally, companies may have a random collection of part-level PFAS data, but have not put any thought into how they can summarize that data and categorize their product families.
Key topics will include:
- Minnesota PFAS reporting
- Canada Federal Plastics Registry reporting for professional products
- Canada Federal Plastics Registry reporting for facility plastic waste
- Australia restriction of Dechlorane Plus and UV-328
- Australia REACH SVHC-like declaration of products with exempted UV-328 uses
- California Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas reporting
- EU Battery labelling
- EU Packaging Declaration of Conformity
Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinars scheduled on September 18.
Webinars - Restricted Materials in 2026
Date: 18 September 2025
Time: 10am and 2pm
Duration: 1 hour including Q&A
To Register:
10am - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pPvQWdwEQGeO_p4xd_o8QA
2pm - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NFxzJ1M4SS63T7VVVmR57A
or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars
About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)
Claigan is the leading provider of restricted materials compliance. Claigan has tested tens of thousands of products for restricted materials compliance and offers complete cost effective solutions for even the most complex products. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility.
At Claigan, we believe in 'Less Journey. More Results.'
SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article