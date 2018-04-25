Claims Professionals Set to Gather at the 22nd Annual America's Claims Event

Experts at the 2018 America's Claims Event will include:

Chris Malone , Customer Insights Experts and author of "The HUMAN BRAND," will be opening the keynote session on June 25th about "The HUMAN BRAND: Client & Employee Loyalty in the Digital Age."

This year's event will consist of 45+ speakers covering topics across several educational tracks including:

Claims Leadership will focus on building and equipping the next generation of leaders in the industry.

2018's America's Claims Event will feature leading solution providers, executive level speakers, and extended networking opportunities. Highlights include:

CE Credits: For attendees the chance to earn insurance CE credits as you learn and network.

ACE will host interactive sessions during which prominent claims professionals will discuss and plan for the industry's future, develop new techniques for leadership, and work to improve processes for insurers and their policyholders. ACE Awards: The ACE Awards will honor select claims professionals who exemplify excellence in leadership, customer service, and industry leading innovation. The ACE Awards presentation will occur on June 27 .

"ACE provides insurance professionals with a unique opportunity to learn with and from their colleagues about the significant issues affecting the industry," said Patricia Harman, Editor-in-Chief, Claims Magazine. "Our goal is to provide insights so insurers can educate their employees, meet their policyholders' expectations and prepare for future challenges."

For more information and to register for America's Claims Event, visit: https://www.americasclaimsevent.com and follow @PC360_Claims and join in the conversation with #AmericasClaimsEvent.

