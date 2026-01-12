CLAIRE OSWALD AND HUNTER JENSEN JOIN LEADERSHIP TEAM AT PROSPECT-HQ

The Community-Centered, Digital Hiring Platform Connecting Current/Former Student-Athletes with One Another and Employers Is Scheduled to Launch on January 20, 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect HQ, the community-centered, digital hiring platform connecting current and former student-athletes with one another and employers, announces key additions to its leadership team. Claire Oswald has been appointed Head of Product Marketing, alongside Hunter Jensen as Chief Technology Officer.

Claire Oswald, Head of Product Marketing, Prospect-HQ Hunter Jensen, CTO, Prospect-HQ

These appointments mark a pivotal step as Prospect HQ continues to reimagine hiring by moving away from transactional, résumé-driven recruitment and toward a human-centered model built on connection, conversation, and cultural alignment. Designed to help individuals and organizations grow together, the platform prioritizes community, storytelling, and long-term fit over volume and speed.

Prospect HQ is currently accepting pre-sign-ups and is free for student-athletes. The platform is scheduled to officially launch on January 20, 2026.

"Claire and Hunter are proven thought-leaders who bring a wealth of experience to our mission which is summed up in 6 words: Aligning Hires, Elevating Cultures and Transforming Lives," says Prospect HQ CEO Cory Carlesimo. "Student-athletes have been impact players, culture carriers and leaders in the workplace for generations. We're here to help them find the right opportunities and workplace cultures where everyone can thrive," says Carlesimo.

Claire Oswald, a former Division I tennis player, has nearly a decade of experience building and leading go-to-market strategies from the ground up. She's worked across startups in marketing tech, healthcare, the outdoor industry, and sports media, bringing cross-functional teams into alignment. She is highly regarded for her work in developing brand positioning for consumer brands, leading content/social teams, and leveraging customer insights to drive growth. Claire specializes in launching B2B & B2C tech products, and bringing cross-functional teams into alignment. She brings a customer-first mindset to every strategy. She holds a B.S.B.A. in Marketing and Entrepreneurship from the University of Richmond's Robins School of Business, with a minor in Latin American & Iberian Studies.

Hunter Jensen is an entrepreneur, technologist, and the Founder/CEO of Barefoot Solutions, a custom software development agency. In business for more than 20 years, Barefoot has been trusted by large enterprises like Microsoft, Salesforce, and Samsung to develop digital products. Hunter's passion however is building innovative technology startups from the ground up. He has been involved as investor, advisor, CTO, and founder of over a dozen startups. Hunter holds a BS from the University of Virginia, where he also played club lacrosse.

To join the community of athletes at Prospect-HQ or to connect on hiring former student-athletes go to www.Prospect-HQ.com.

SOURCE Prospect HQ