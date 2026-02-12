Prospect-HQ Welcomes Jack Monfort and Ben Reinisch to Enterprise Solutions

Former student-athletes bring lived experience, authenticity and purpose to connecting elite talent with employers

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect-HQ, a vibrant, community-driven hiring platform dedicated to empowering past and present student-athletes, announces the addition of Jack Monfort and Ben Reinisch to its Enterprise Solutions team. Both former collegiate athletes, Monfort and Reinisch bring firsthand insight into the transition from college athletics to life after sports.

Free to student-athletes and universities, Prospect-HQ connects student-athletes to employers through the lens of cultural fit—creating a dynamic network that thrives on shared values and community support. Together, this growing team is driving one of the most disruptive movements in the hiring landscape. The platform is summed up in six defining words: Aligning Hires. Elevating Cultures. Transforming Lives.

Jack Monfort, a former Yale University and Johns Hopkins University lacrosse player and Team USA gold medalist, brings empathy and expertise shaped by his own transition from elite competition to the professional world. Previously a recruiter in the technology industry, Jack now focuses on expanding Prospect-HQ's student-athlete and enterprise solutions—helping employers tap into the incredible attributes inherent in the student-athlete community. He holds a BA in Psychology from Yale and a MS in Finance from Johns Hopkins.

Ben Reinisch's career bridges athletics, education, and student support. A former Trinity College baseball player, he deeply understands the identity shift and career uncertainty that follows competitive sports. His professional background includes collegiate baseball coaching and more than five years in the student mental health services industry. At Prospect-HQ, Ben helps organizations connect with purpose-driven talent and build high-performing teams. He holds a BA in Biology from Trinity College and an MS in Athletic Administration from SUNY Brockport.

"Jack and Ben understand this transition because they've lived it," said Cory Carlesimo, CEO of Prospect-HQ. "Their student-athlete experiences and their professional insights position them to guide both student-athletes and employers toward meaningful, culture-elevating connections."

With Monfort and Reinisch onboard, Prospect-HQ continues to expand its Enterprise Solutions while staying true to its mission: to co-create communities that align student-athletes with employers and unleash cultures where people and performance flourish.

SOURCE Prospect HQ