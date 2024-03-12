CLAIRE'S ANNOUNCES NATIONAL LAUNCH IN WALGREENS

By the end of March, Claire's beloved products will be available in thousands of Walgreens locations nationwide

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Claire's Holdings LLC today announces a collaboration with integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader Walgreens to bring the brand's assortment of fashion accessories and products to more than 4,400 Walgreens locations nationwide by the end of this month.

Through this launch, Claire's best-selling jewelry, hair accessories and cosmetics, as well as seasonal pieces, will now be accessible to even more shoppers, bringing them the products they love at the convenience of their nearest Walgreens. Each participating Walgreens location will have a dedicated display of trend-forward products located within the seasonal section of the store that are merchandised by Claire's.

"As a one-stop destination for everyday needs, Walgreens services millions of people every day. Together we will extend Claire's trend-driven shopping experience to new and existing customers, giving Walgreens shoppers more to love, fostering deeper connections and inspiring self-expression," said Ryan Vero, Chief Executive Officer of Claire's.

"Walgreens is proud to offer a wide assortment of must haves for its customers. Whether they're wanting to purchase a thoughtful and unique gift, or treat themselves, adding Claire's fashion accessories ensures customers have access to a wider variety of options," said Dale Johnson, Walgreens group vice president and general merchandise manager. "Walgreens delights in providing products that empower shoppers to be themselves and we're excited to add more brands to fit our shopper's needs all in one place."

As Claire's continues to extend its brand through global partnerships with leading retailers across grocery, drug, toy, apparel and department stores, this new relationship builds on the success with more than 40 retailers.

To find brands that fit your vibe, including the latest seasonal trends, visit a Walgreens near you.

About Claire's Holdings LLC

Claire's Holdings LLC is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. For over 50 years, Claire's has been a destination for the curious, creative and influential and an industry-leader in ear piercing services, delivering a trendsetting assortment of fashion products and accessories that help young people worldwide style and define themselves. Through its global brands, Claire's® and Icing®, the company delivers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa. More information regarding Claire's is available at corporate.claires.com .

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. As America's most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and well-being of every community in America. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 9 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

