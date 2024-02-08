CLAIRE'S INTRODUCES THE COLLAB, A YEAR-LONG CELEBRATION OF THE INFLUENCE AND CREATIVITY OF GEN ZALPHA

Claire's

08 Feb, 2024

Spring kicks-off a fresh product line and a powerful new platform featuring a dynamic team of passionate young visionaries as Claire's continues to elevate the voices of Gen Z and Gen Alpha 

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Global fashion brand Claire's is introducing The Collab. More than an advertising campaign, it is a year-long celebration and reimagination of what a brand platform can be, inviting the Claire's community and members of Gen Zalpha worldwide to share their stories, diverse talents and unique perspectives through ongoing content and social dialogue. The Collab is a bold evolution of Claire's desire to empower its consumers and invite them into the centre of the brand to highlight their voices, talents and creative expression for all to experience.

This new platform will launch with a special group of Gen Zalphas for spring and continue to grow and become more dynamic with new faces throughout the year. More than just the inspiration for the brand, they will have influence in its creative direction across content, communications and activations – from in store experiences to events to content co-created from both in front of and behind the camera.

Inspired by the brand's anthem "Be the Most", The Collab is Claire's invitation to Gen Zalpha to take centre stage as the most diverse, savvy and empathetic generation yet, while motivating others through their own interests and passions. The Collab features a unique span of young talent including 7-year-old Ayla Palmer, creator and designer of the "AY" fashion line; 13-year-old Caro Hecks, a multi-talented drummer, surfer, ballerina and singer; 15-year-old Ashlyn So, a fashion designer recently named one of top three designers to watch by Vogue

Hong Kong; Maggie Sophie Brown, co-founder of the Pad Project and producer of an Academy Award-winning documentary; Ariana Feygin, a viral chef and mentee of a Michelin star chef; 17-year-old Kaylee Foxhoven, a state youth soccer superstar; and 12-year-old Junior Gutierrez, a skateboarder who was also previously featured in Claire's and V Magazine's premiere issue of MINI V.

"Everything we do at Claire's is in service to our consumers," said Kristin Patrick, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Claire's. "In an effort to turn the brand over to them and let their many talents shine, we created The Collab to serve as a platform for them to share their hopes, dreams, passions and accomplishments with our global audience. Claire's empowers every generation to be the most expressions of themselves, and The Collab is a way to recognise them for all that they are and want to be."

Over the course of the year, The Collab's cast will be an expanding, expressive force with a creative hand in the brand - styling its shoots, creating content, hosting events, and sharing their stories to motivate others to do the same. Each member will lend their talents in their own way. For example, the dress worn by Ashlyn in the photoshoot is her own design, Maggie was behind the camera contributing to the behind-the-scenes photography and film while teen Otis Matlins helped style the cast.

The Collab launches in tandem with Claire's spring collection, which features all new styles, products and in-store offerings. Meet The Collab members, join the conversation and learn how you could be part of the cast on Claire's social channels!

About Claire's Holdings LLC 
Claire's Holdings LLC is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. Through its global brands, Claire's® and Icing®, the company delivers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa. More information regarding Claire's is available at corporate.claires.com.

