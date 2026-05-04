Clarapath Reinforces Leadership in Healthcare Robotic Microtomy Systems with Launch of TrimStar Pro™

New FDA-registered facing and trimming solution is designed for labs that want meaningful throughput gains now.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarapath, a leader in healthcare robotic microtomy systems, announced the launch of TrimStar Pro™, a purpose-built facing and trimming solution designed to help histology laboratories take a strategic first step toward automation with greater flexibility and lower capital investment.

TrimStar Pro by Clarapath

As laboratories face increasing pressure to improve efficiency, consistency, and turnaround times, many are seeking practical ways to begin automating key processes. TrimStar Pro™ will address this need by focusing on one of the most labor-intensive steps in histology of block facing and trimming while also complementing Clarapath's flagship SectionStar® product.

"SectionStar® sets the benchmark for full automation in histology, and TrimStar™ Pro is the natural extension of that vision," said Eric Feinstein, CEO. "We've designed a modular, upgradeable platform that allows labs to start with TrimStar Pro™ and seamlessly progress to SectionStar when ready. It's a true on-ramp to full automation - without compromising integration, data integrity, or long-term scalability."

Engineered for performance and flexibility, TrimStar Pro™ delivers advanced capabilities in a compact footprint that is approximately half the size of the full SectionStar® system. The system supports multiple modes of operation to accommodate varying lab preferences and workflows, while advanced sensing capabilities help ensure consistent and precise block preparation. TrimStar Pro™ enhances efficiency and repeatability, all while aligning seamlessly with existing laboratory processes.

Clarapath is the only provider in this category to design, manufacture, and assemble its automated microtomy systems entirely in the United States. Like SectionStar™, TrimStar Pro™ is built in Clarapath's ISO 13485-certified facility in New York, with all service and support handled directly by its U.S. based team.

With the introduction of this new device Clarapath expands its portfolio to deliver a complete, scalable automation pathway enabling laboratories to adopt robotic microtomy on their terms while maintaining a clear path to the industry's most advanced solution. Both systems are currently FDA-registered and available for purchase to qualifying customers in the U.S. and certain international locations. Contact our sales team at [email protected] to learn more.

About Clarapath

Clarapath is a medical robotics company based in Westchester County, NY. Their mission is to transform and modernize laboratory workflows with the goal of improving patient care, decreasing costs, and enhancing the quality and consistency of laboratory processes. SectionStar™ and TrimStar Pro™ by Clarapath are ground-breaking electro-mechanical systems designed to elevate and automate histology workflows and provide pathologists with the tissue samples they need to make the most accurate diagnoses. Through the use of innovative technology, data, and precision analytics, Clarapath is paving the way for a new era of laboratory medicine. Learn more at Clarapath.com

SOURCE Clarapath