CLARENDELLE & FAMILY COMPANY, DOMAINE CLARENCE DILLON, CELEBRATE CINEMA AT THE 96TH OSCARS®

News provided by

Domaine Clarence Dillon

22 Feb, 2024, 08:10 ET

Clarendelle & Domaine Clarence Dillon Named Official 2024 Wine Partners of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and the Exclusive Red and White Wines Poured at the 96th Oscars®

PARIS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Clarendelle and family company, Domaine Clarence Dillon, a historic French wine group, are proud to be the official 2024 wine partners of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Furthermore, on March 10th, from the Oscars® ceremony at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood to the Governors Ball and extending to all other Oscar®-related events, including Oscars Night at the Museum, Clarendelle & Domaine Clarence Dillon wines will be the exclusive red and white wines poured for the stars of Hollywood.

Continue Reading
L to R: Chairman & CEO, Prince Robert of Luxembourg; Clarendelle Gold Bottle; Clarendelle Bordeaux White 2021 at the Governors Ball in 2023 (PRNewsfoto/Domaine Clarence Dillon)
L to R: Chairman & CEO, Prince Robert of Luxembourg; Clarendelle Gold Bottle; Clarendelle Bordeaux White 2021 at the Governors Ball in 2023 (PRNewsfoto/Domaine Clarence Dillon)

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9252651-clarendelle-and-family-company-domaine-clarence-dillon-celebrate-at-oscars/

Clarendelle was created by Prince Robert of Luxembourg, representing the fourth generation in a family story that began with his great-grandfather's purchase of the historic Château Haut-Brion in 1935.  While primarily renowned for its excellence in the worlds of oenology and gastronomy, Domaine Clarence Dillon has long been a supporter of the arts, with Prince Robert's early professional life even including screenwriting. Today, under Prince Robert's leadership as Chairman & CEO, Domaine Clarence Dillon has grown to include three prestigious wine estates (Château Haut-Brion, Château La Mission Haut-Brion and Château Quintus). In 2015, the company opened a Paris restaurant, Le Clarence, proclaimed one of the 50 Best Restaurants in the World. The elegant and original restaurant has enjoyed its two-star Michelin status since its opening. In the same year, "La Cave du Château" was launched, a unique fine wine merchant with an exceptional collection of wines and vintages that today enjoys four locations in Bordeaux and Paris, including its online presence at www.lcdc.wine

Like the Academy Awards®, also steeped in a nearly century-long tradition, Clarendelle offers a contemporary expression of our times and the celebrated French "Art de Vivre." The highly experienced Château Haut-Brion winemakers oversee the blending process for Clarendelle, vintage after vintage, as they do for the notorious Château La Mission Haut-Brion and Château Quintus estates. The Clarendelle bottles are then cellared before being released to the market when they are judged to have reached their ideal drinking age, offering the finest expression of their Bordeaux terroirs to wine lovers globally.

"Since its earliest days, our family company Domaine Clarence Dillon has been a fervent supporter and promoter of the arts both in France and on the international stage," says Prince Robert of Luxembourg. "With Clarendelle, we are thrilled and honored to be part of the biggest night in Hollywood. We join the millions of viewers from all around the world to celebrate the outstanding achievements of the 96th Oscars nominees."

"We are really looking forward to enjoying the exquisite menu from Chef Wolfgang Puck and his catering team, expertly paired with our wines," continues Prince Robert. The list of Clarendelle & Domaine Clarence Dillon wines poured at all the Oscars events, catered by Wolfgang Puck Catering, includes:

  • La Clarté de Haut-Brion 2017
  • La Chapelle de La Mission Haut-Brion 2010
  • Clarendelle Bordeaux Red 2016
  • Clarendelle Bordeaux White 2022

This year, there will be a special focus on the wines of Château La Mission Haut-Brion by highlighting the exceptionally rare La Clarté de Haut-Brion 2017 and pouring one of the best second wines ever produced at this famous estate: La Chapelle de La Mission 2010.

"The finest La Chapelle de la Mission ever made." - Robert Parker, 93 points.

For more information, follow on Instagram @clarendelle @chateaulamissionhautbrion @chateauhautbrion_ @chateauquintus  @leclarenceparis

Media Contacts:

Tatianna Thurik
Communications Officer
[email protected]  

Cécile Riffaud
Communication & Marketing Director
[email protected] 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342624/Clarendelle_Celebrates_96th_Oscars.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1457431/4549888/Domaine_Clarence_Dillon_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Domaine Clarence Dillon

Also from this source

Clarendelle y la empresa familiar, Domaine Clarence Dillon, celebran el cine en los 96º Oscars®

Clarendelle y la empresa familiar, Domaine Clarence Dillon, celebran el cine en los 96º Oscars®

Por segundo año consecutivo, Clarendelle y la empresa familiar, Domaine Clarence Dillon, un histórico grupo vitivinícola francés, estamos orgullosos...
CLARENDELLE UND DAS FAMILIENUNTERNEHMEN DOMAINE CLARENCE DILLON FEIERN DAS KINO BEI DEN 96. OSCARS®

CLARENDELLE UND DAS FAMILIENUNTERNEHMEN DOMAINE CLARENCE DILLON FEIERN DAS KINO BEI DEN 96. OSCARS®

Im zweiten Jahr in Folge sind Clarendelle und das Familienunternehmen Domaine Clarence Dillon,https://www.domaineclarencedillon.com/en/ eine...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.