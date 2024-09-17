ClariMed Inc. Expands Strategy & Advisory Services in Europe with New Director in the UK

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClariMed, Inc., the premier human-centered medical device development and regulatory services company, announced the significant expansion of its Strategy & Advisory services in Europe with the appointment of Jenny Collinson as Director of Strategy & Advisory Services.

Jenny Collinson brings over 18 years of experience in both product development and human factors engineering roles to ClariMed. With a master's degree in applied Ergonomics from the University of Nottingham, Jenny has a proven track record in building Human Factors Engineering (HFE) processes and integrating them into research and development activities from product conception through to launch.

"I'm thrilled to join ClariMed at this exciting time. The company's vision aligns perfectly with my passion for advancing healthcare through human-centered design," Collinson said. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to help our clients navigate the complex regulatory landscape while driving user-centered innovation in the MedTech industry."

This strategic move strengthens ClariMed's position as a global leader in human factors engineering, furthering its mission to revolutionize how medical products are brought to market. Kelley Kendle, CEO of ClariMed, said that Jenny's appointment will aid in ClariMed's commitment to expanding its global reach and enhancing its ability to serve clients across diverse markets.

"Jenny's expertise in creating robust human factors engineering strategies, validation plans, and documentation that meet global regulations will be crucial in our mission to make innovative, safe, and user-focused medical technologies accessible to all communities," Kendle said.

ClariMed's expanded Strategy & Advisory services in Europe will include:

Agency Representation: Expert support in communicating and collaborating with regulatory bodies, ensuring client interests are represented effectively. Gap Analysis: Comprehensive assessments to identify areas for improvement in regulatory compliance, industry best practices, quality systems, and human factors engineering. Strategy Design: Development of tailored strategies aligning regulatory, quality, and human factors considerations with business objectives. Waivers & Justifications: Support in obtaining regulatory agency approval for tailoring human factors activities while ensuring safety and effectiveness.

These services are backed by ClariMed's global network of usability experts and state-of-the-art facilities, offering unmatched expertise and capabilities to optimize medical product designs.

The expansion of ClariMed's Strategy & Advisory services in Europe, coupled with Jenny's appointment, reinforces the company's commitment to providing comprehensive, human-centered solutions to the medical device industry. This move is set to enhance ClariMed's ability to serve its global clients, particularly those navigating the complex regulatory environments in the US, Europe, China, and Japan.

About ClariMed

ClariMed is a human-centered development and regulatory practice for medical products developed by Pharmaceutical and Medical device manufacturers. Our best-of-breed professional services cultivate innovation while ensuring the safe and effective use of medical products. Visit us at www.Clarimed.com.

