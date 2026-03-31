Company also unveils integrated executive leadership team to drive scalable execution

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clariness, backed by WindRose Health Investors, today announced Jim Corrigan as Chief Executive Officer and unveiled an integrated executive leadership team following the merger with SubjectWell.

Jim Corrigan, a three-time CEO who brings 20+ years of experience scaling high growth, innovative companies, will lead Clariness through its next phase of accelerated growth.

Clariness Announces Jim Corrigan as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Corrigan has deep experience leading companies through innovation, integration, and growth, with a strong track record of building high-performing leadership teams and scaling growing organizations. He also brings a strong understanding of the complex clinical development lifecycle, and the critical role patient recruitment and retention play in accelerating timelines, improving trial outcomes, and expanding patient access to care.

"Clariness is a global leader in an extremely important and growing segment of the clinical trial landscape," said CJ Burnes, Partner at WindRose Health Investors. "We are excited to be partnering with Jim and believe his experiences and focus on innovation and growth makes him the right leader of Clariness through this next phase of growth."

"I'm incredibly excited to step into this role at such an exciting moment," said Corrigan. "Clariness is advancing how global patient recruitment and retention are delivered at scale, and we have the talent, capabilities, and momentum to drive meaningful impact for patients, and stronger outcomes for our customers worldwide. Just as importantly, we are building a culture that supports growth, opportunity, and collaboration - ensuring our people are empowered to do their best work and grow with the company."

Clariness also announced the following executive leadership appointments:

Janine Hart, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, responsible for global operations, compliance, and the company's overall delivery engine

Gopi Krishnamurthy, Chief Technology Officer, responsible for platforms, data, product management, and technology innovation

Stefan Mayer-Eggersmann, President and Chief Commercial Officer, responsible for go-to-market strategy, sales, and B2B marketing

Karl Stubelis, Chief Financial Officer, responsible for finance, capital allocation, and supporting profitable growth across the business

Dr. Tobias Kruse, Chief Scientific Officer, responsible for scientific strategy, evidence generation, and new service offerings

"Clariness is defining how global patient recruitment and retention is done successfully and, with this accomplished leadership team, we are enhancing our ability to deliver across the full clinical trial journey—elevating the patient experience and expanding access to trials worldwide," said Corrigan. "As a single global partner, we empower sponsors, CROs, and sites to move seamlessly from feasibility through last-patient-randomized, transforming recruitment and retention into a more predictable and powerful driver of clinical trial success."

With its strong, integrated leadership team in place, Clariness is well positioned to deliver even greater value across the clinical trial ecosystem. By bringing together technology-enabled solutions, scientific rigor, and operational excellence, the company offers sponsors, CROs, and sites a more seamless approach to patient recruitment and retention solutions. This unified strategy is designed to improve trial performance, expand access to research, and accelerate the delivery of new treatments to patients worldwide.

About Clariness

Clariness is a global patient recruitment and retention company that supports clinical trials from feasibility through randomization. By combining digital reach, patient engagement expertise, scientific rigor, and technology-enabled delivery, Clariness helps sponsors, CROs, and sites improve trial performance and connect patients to research opportunities worldwide. Learn more at www.clariness.com.

About WindRose Health Investors

New York City-based WindRose makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. With approximately $7 billion under management, WindRose invests in companies throughout the United States. For more information, please email us at [email protected].

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alysha Swisher / Haylee Elmore

Interdependence PR

602-350-1455

[email protected]

FAQ

1. Why did Clariness appoint Jim Corrigan as CEO?

Clariness appointed Jim Corrigan to lead its next phase of growth following the merger with SubjectWell. Corrigan brings more than 20 years of experience scaling high-growth, innovative companies, along with a proven track record of building high-performing leadership teams. His deep understanding of the clinical development lifecycle and the role of patient recruitment and retention positions him to accelerate growth, improve trial outcomes, and expand patient access to clinical research.

2. What does the merger with SubjectWell mean for Clariness?

The merger brings together two complementary organizations to create a unified global leader in patient recruitment and retention. By combining Clariness' global digital footprint with SubjectWell's patient experience and marketplace strengths, the company is positioned to deliver more integrated, scalable solutions across the full clinical trial journey—from feasibility through last-patient-randomized.

3. What changes were announced to the leadership team?

Alongside the appointment of Jim Corrigan as CEO, Clariness announced an integrated executive leadership team, including a Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, Chief Technology Officer, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Scientific Officer. This structure is designed to strengthen execution, align operations globally, and support scalable growth across the organization.

4. How will this leadership change impact customers and partners?

Customers—including sponsors, CROs, and sites—will benefit from a more unified and streamlined approach to patient recruitment and retention. The integrated leadership team and combined capabilities are expected to improve predictability, efficiency, and trial performance, while expanding access to more diverse patient populations and enhancing the overall patient experience.

5. What is Clariness' strategy going forward?

Clariness is focused on advancing how global patient recruitment and retention are delivered at scale by combining technology-enabled solutions, scientific rigor, and operational excellence. The company aims to create a more seamless, end-to-end model that improves trial timelines, increases access to clinical research, and accelerates the delivery of new treatments to patients worldwide.

SOURCE Clariness