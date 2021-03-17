Clarins Announces New Executive Appointment

"Danyelle has played an integral role in overseeing and managing the U.S. subsidiary and the ever-changing evolution of its business, driving the digitalization of Clarins in the market. She has been a very committed partner to the Brand, and we want to express our sincere gratitude to Danyelle for her solid contribution," said Jonathan Zrihen, Clarins Global CEO.

Lionel Uzan, General Manager of Clarins Canada, will be assuming the role of President of Clarins North America and General Manager of Clarins USA, effective September 1, 2021. Uzan has spent 17 years in the United States—most recently heading the Clarins Fragrance Group Division. His visionary leadership, deep knowledge of the company and extensive experience in marketing and general management poise him to further develop Clarins' presence in North America. He will be reporting to Christophe De Pous, President of Clarins' newly established International Markets Division.

Clarins remains fully committed to the unlimited potential of the US as one of the top beauty markets in the world.

ABOUT CLARINS

Founded in a professional Parisian beauty institute by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954, Clarins has become the #1 prestige skincare brand in Europe. More than 65 years later, the brand remains family-owned and is distributed in more than 140 countries—offering skincare innovations for face and body, men's and makeup. With unique expertise in Phyto-chemistry, Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology. The brand values are rooted in an ongoing dialogue with women, an abiding respect for nature and people, and commitments to sustainable sourcing, including Le Domaine Clarins—our organic farm and open-air laboratory in the French Alps. Clarins is accelerating its sustainable actions to become a Certified B Corporation by 2023. Currently carbon neutral the company will further reduce its carbon footprint by 30% and become 100% plastic neutral using 100% recyclable packaging by 2025. Partners include: Pur Projet – over 440,000 trees planted to date, Plastic Odyssey – a three-year expedition across three continents, 30 stopovers to fight against plastic pollution, and FEED — over 36 million school meals provided to children in need by the end of 2021

*B Corp: founded in 2006 in the USA, a body that brings together companies wishing to affirm or reaffirm their societal mission and demonstrate their positive impact via global performance assessment every 3 years.

