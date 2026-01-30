CLARINS CELEBRATES LIP PERFECTORS WITH A SUGAR & SHINE THEMED GALENTINE'S PARTY

Dressed head-to-toe in pink, guests descended upon West Hollywood hotspot, Alba, which was transformed into a chic Sugar & Shine fantasy—an immersive setting celebrating friendship, girl dinner, and Clarins' Lip Perfectors. The cult-favorite originally launched in 2009, is a peptide-powered lip treatment beloved for delivering shine, hydration, and a shimmery wash of color. Alba was dressed in florals matching all Lip Perfector 16 shades with arrangements by Jeff Leatham.

The star treat of the night were the Montilio's cakes, with vanilla icing perfectly matching all 16 shimmering Lip Perfector shades. Montilio's, known for this infamous presidential wedding cake, layered vanilla cake with a layer of raspberry and frosted with buttercream, was a perfect partner for Lip Perfectors. Both sharing vanilla and a fluffy texture, the cakes were the ultimate sweet treat in a night glossed with Lip Perfectors.

Lip Perfector Lip-plumping gloss with instant 3D shine and a sheer finish. This nourishing formula delivers a tint of shimmering color plus moisture your lips will feel good about. Smoothes, softens and visibly plumps lips with Shea Butter, enriched in Vitamin F. Sensorial melting texture glides over lips, and soothes the senses with a delicate vanilla scent.

Clarins, was founded in a professional Parisian beauty institute by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954. Clarins is family-owned and is distributed in more than 150 countries—offering skincare innovations for face and body, men's, and makeup. With unique expertise in Phyto-chemistry, Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology. The brand values are rooted in an ongoing dialogue with consumers, an abiding respect for nature and people, and commitments to sustainable sourcing, including Les Domaines Clarins—two organic farms and open-air laboratories in France. In 2025, Clarins was Certified B Corporation. Currently carbon neutral, the company will further reduce its carbon footprint by 30% and become 100% plastic neutral using 100% recyclable packaging by the end of 2025. Partners include Pur Projet—more than 800,000 trees planted to date; Plastic Odyssey—a three-year expedition across three continents with 30 stopovers to fight against plastic pollution; and Mary's Meal—more than 51 million school meals provided to children in need to date.

