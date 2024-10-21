Clarins Celebrates the Launch of Double Serum Generation 9 with a Star-studded Event Featuring an Immersive Drone Show in Austin, Tx

Skyworx Drone Shows, a leading US-based drone company, demonstrated technical prowess and artistic creativity with bespoke Clarins animations, showcasing the brand's scientific expertise and skincare technological advances, merging branding with entertainment against the skyscrapers of Silicon Hills.

On the ground, the event took place on the lawn of The Long Center, and featured an interactive video experience, "The Clarins Cam", directed by renowned Cole Walliser, whilst DJ Blu DeTiger and DJ No Signal spun a mix of electric and country tracks.

As an homage to the Texan city and the cowboy-core trend, guests fashioned black tie western-themed looks and dined on legendary local Terry Black's BBQ.

ABOUT DOUBLE SERUM:

Originally launched in 1985, Clarins experts have perfected Double Serum's formula over the years to reveal today, its 9th Generation. Inspired by 5 years of epigenetics research, this unprecedented 2-in-1 formula pushes the boundaries of what's possible by targeting 2 types of aging: chronological and now environmental + lifestyle aggressors (diet, sleep, pollution), which we call Epi-Aging. NEW Epi-Aging Defense Technology helps neutralize the visible effects of environmental and lifestyle aging while Turmeric addresses the chronological process. Just one drop for smoother, younger-looking skin.¹

¹Consumer test, multi-ethnic, 353 women, 28 days

ABOUT CLARINS:

Celebrating 70 years Clarins, was founded in a professional Parisian beauty institute by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954. Clarins is family-owned and is distributed in more than 150 countries—offering skincare innovations for face and body, men's, and makeup. With unique expertise in Phyto-chemistry, Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology. The brand values are rooted in an ongoing dialogue with consumers, an abiding respect for nature and people, and commitments to sustainable sourcing, including Les Domaines Clarins—two organic farms and open-air laboratories in France. Clarins is accelerating its sustainable actions to become a Certified B Corporation by 2025. Currently carbon neutral, the company will further reduce its carbon footprint by 30% and become 100% plastic neutral using 100% recyclable packaging by 2025. Partners include Pur Projet—more than 800,000 trees planted to date; Plastic Odyssey—a three-year expedition across three continents with 30 stopovers to fight against plastic pollution; and Mary's Meal—more than 45 million school meals provided to children in need by the end of 2024.

