CLARINS WINS TWO 2023 ALLURE BEST OF BEAUTY AWARDS

Clarins USA

21 Sep, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic French prestige beauty brand, Clarins, wins two highly-coveted Allure Magazine 2023 Best of Beauty Awards. Out of thousands of products tested the Allure Beauty team recognized TikTok's viral sensation, Clarins Lip Comfort Oil, and Double Serum Light Texture – Clarins new twist on its best-selling serum.

Clarins Double Serum Light Texture and Lip Comfort Oil
Double Serum Light Texture on the skin
The undisputable expert in face and body oils, Clarins was one of the first beauty house to introduce the concept of an "oil for the lips" in 2014. Today, with more than 135M views on Tik Tok, #ClarinsLipOil has become one of the top lip oils in the market.  

Clarins Double Serum Light Texture boasts its very own 4.7 stars as rated by consumers. Formulated to suit combination and oily skin types, this new version of Clarins' iconic Double Serum is powered by the same innovation, the same 21 plant extracts to deliver the same benefits: visibly firmer, smoother, more radiant skin in just 7 days. This lightweight texture is also ideal for humid climates.

Allure's Best of Beauty Award is considered one of the most prestigious and influential distinctions in the beauty industry, that signifies beauty excellence, efficacy, and integrity. Over the last 27 years, the Allure team has spent months testing beauty innovations to identify the absolute best and most outstanding products on the market.

ABOUT CLARINS

Founded in a professional Parisian beauty institute by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954, Clarins has family-owned and is distributed in more than 140 countries—offering skincare innovations for face and body, men's, and makeup. With unique expertise in Phyto-chemistry, Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology. The brand values are rooted in an ongoing dialogue with women, an abiding respect for nature and people, and commitments to sustainable sourcing, including Le Domaine Clarins—our organic farm and open-air laboratory in the French Alps. Clarins is accelerating its sustainable actions to become a Certified B Corporation by 2024. Currently carbon neutral, the company will further reduce its carbon footprint by 30% and become 100% plastic neutral using 100% recyclable packaging by 2025. Partners include: Pur Projet—more than 756,000 trees planted to date; Plastic Odyssey—a three-year expedition across three continents with 30 stopovers to fight against plastic pollution; and FEED—more than 41 million school meals provided to children in need by the end of 2023.

