Clarins X Malibu Foundation Hosted Re-Plant Love, The Largest Planting Day In The Santa Monica Mountains Documented By Malibu Native Filmmaker, Paris Brosnan

Young filmmaker, and Malibu native, Paris Brosnan, partnered again with Clarins to document the community event in a short film. Paris followed the volunteers all day to capture their passion and commitment into their mission. The film also includes live performances by local musicians, which kept the energy up all day, such as Brandon Jenner, Raspberry Blonde, Trinity Rose and Echosmith. DJ sets include Fai, DJ Lola and Them Jeans. This community event brought out many with the same goal, to help heal the SMMNRA through planting. Guests included Jaime King, Dylan Brosnan, Paris Brosnan, Echosmith, Brandon Thomas Lee, Brandon Jenner, Linda Thompson, Fai Khadra, Damon Baker, Rory Kennedy, Benji Patterson and more.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XMhjiR3nwh8

Getty Images: https://we.tl/t-2SYi3CbzTo

Photo Caption: Re-Plant Love, hosted by Clarins and the Malibu Foundation.

Photo Credit: Clarins

About Clarins

Founded in a professional Parisian beauty institute by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954, Clarins has become the #1 prestige skincare brand in Europe. 65 years later, the brand remains family-owned and is distributed in more than 140 countries, offering skincare innovations for face and body, makeup, men's care and treatment fragrances. With unique expertise in phyto-chemistry, Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology. The brand's values are rooted in an ongoing dialogue with women and in abiding respect for both nature and people, with commitments to sustainable sourcing, eco-design, and partnerships with Pur Projet — over 440,000 trees planted and FEED — over 30 million school meals provided to children in need (by the end of 2019).

GOOD FOR THE SKIN, GOOD FOR THE PLANET

About The Malibu Foundation

Malibu Foundation was created to support the community of Malibu and its neighbors as they work to rebuild after the Woolsey Fire. Malibu Foundation has been launched by members of the community including Miley Cyrus, the Happy Hippie Foundation, Liam Hemsworth, Evelin Weber, Alice Bamford, Ann Eysenring, Joe Flanigan, Rory Kennedy, Kelly Meyer, Juliet de Baubigny‏, Trevor Neilson and others. The foundation will support programs in communities impacted by the Woolsey Fire including Agoura Hills, Oak Park, Thousand Oaks, West Hills, Calabasas, Malibu and other areas. The three primary program areas are: emergency relief assistance to people who have demonstrated financial need in areas impacted by the Woolsey Fire, community rebuilding, and wildfire prevention and climate change resilience. www.themalibufoundation.org

