Clario Selects Cognizant as Global Strategic Technology Services Provider to Optimize and Advance their Clinical Transformation Journey

Cognizant services will provide automation and digital technologies that can reduce cost of service and speed time to market

TEANECK, N.J., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) announced today it has been selected by Clario , a healthcare research technology company that delivers leading endpoint technology solutions for clinical trials, to support its global IT infrastructure and applications. The collaboration will help Clario advance its employee and customer offerings in support of its mission to transform lives by generating high-quality evidence for more informed decision making.

"At Clario, we pride ourselves on providing the best technology for our customers and we do that by creating a robust and innovative ecosystem," said Jay Ferro, EVP, Chief Information, Technology & Product Officer at Clario. "Cognizant's innovative technology and industry expertise made them the natural choice to partner on the next phase of our digital transformation journey."

Clario develops digital solutions that redefine possibilities in clinical trials by enhancing the accuracy, reliability, speed, and efficiency of data gathering and analysis. Over the course of the five-year relationship, Clario will leverage Cognizant's experience in automation and digital technologies for process and experience modernization, supporting:

Achieving faster time to market by streamlining workflows and enhancing collaboration across teams.

Building a foundation for a digital enterprise by integrating data, analytics, and AI capabilities across the company.

Driving cutting edge innovation in the clinical trials space by adopting agile methodologies and best practices.

"Clinical trials require secure and reliable technology to manage patient data, monitor results, ensure regulations are met, and more." said Cognizant's Mohammad Haque, SVP, Global Large Deals Lead and BU Head, Life Sciences. "Clario is doing groundbreaking work in providing this technology to run clinical trials, and Cognizant is excited to work alongside them to modernize their offerings."

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

About Clario

Clario is a leading healthcare research and technology company that generates the highest quality clinical evidence for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device partners. They offer comprehensive evidence generation solutions that combine eCOA, cardiac safety, medical imaging, precision motion, and respiratory endpoints.

Clario's global team of science, technology, and operational experts have helped deliver over 26,000 trials and contributed to over 800 regulatory approvals in more than 100 countries. For more than 50 years, they have delivered deep scientific expertise and the most comprehensive endpoint technologies to help transform lives around the world.

U.S. Europe / APAC India Name Natalie Steffen Name Christina Schneider Name Rashmi Vasisht Email [email protected] Email [email protected] Email [email protected]

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation