CLARION INTRODUCES ENHANCED DESKTOP SOFTPHONE

HD voice, messaging and video expands Cloud/UC capabilities and boosts efficiency

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarion Communications LLC ("Clarion") a leading cloud-based Unified Communications (UC) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) announced today that its IPitomy Communications LLC ("IPitomy") subsidiary has launched a new Desktop Softphone for Windows and macOS. The application extends IPitomy's UC platform to laptops and desktop computers, providing users with a complete communications experience wherever they work.

The new softphone delivers enterprise calling, HD voice, video capability, messaging, presence, and integrated voicemail within a single application. It is supported across Windows and macOS operating systems and is available now to IPitomy customers, dealers, and wholesale partners nationwide.

The IPitomy Desktop Softphone integrates directly with IPitomy's cloud and premise-based UC platforms, enabling administrators to configure users, assign extensions, manage classes of service, and enforce security policies across desk phones, mobile apps, and desktop clients from one centralized environment. This unified structure supports rapid deployment for new customers and simplifies onboarding for partners.

Seamless Communication and Business Continuity

Users can place and receive calls on their business number from any location, maintaining the same extension and feature set across all devices. Call history, presence, voicemail, and messaging follow the user, ensuring uninterrupted customer engagement whether in the office or working remotely.

Rapid Deployment for Growing Customer Needs

The application installs quickly via standard distribution tools, allowing customers, dealers, and wholesale partners to activate new users and sites within minutes. Customers onboard using a simple download link or by using provisioning instructions, minimizing delays, and reducing dependence on hardware shipments.

Case Study

The softphone has already been successfully deployed with one of the largest independently owned Insurance agencies in the Midwest region, recognized as a Top 25 multi-location insurance office by annual production rankings. With the rollout of the IPitomy Desktop Softphone, over 75% of the agency's workforce now operates remotely, enabling their field teams to focus on in-person consultations, policy reviews and property inspections. This shift has improved customer responsiveness and strengthened the agency's mobility and efficiency.

Key Features

Enterprise calling functionality includes hold, transfer, forwarding, call history & voicemail

HD voice and optional video calling for reliable, high-quality communication

Built-in messaging and presence for real-time collaboration

Secure, encrypted communications for voice, video, and messaging

Optimized headset support for professional office environments

Consistent user experience across mobile and desktop softphones

24/7/365 Technical Support

IPitomy customers benefit from dedicated around-the-clock support, including deployment assistance, configuration guidance, troubleshooting, and integration services. Our customers, dealers and wholesale partners receive expanded support covering rollout planning and migrations.

In addition to its new softphone capabilities, Clarion is also in active discussions regarding acquisition opportunities as it seeks to enhance its growth trajectory. "Together, Clarion and IPitomy are uniquely positioned to acquire smaller UC / MSP operators affected by the changing network economics," said Clarion President & CEO, Vincent M. Oddo. "The IPitomy team looks forward to continuing its exceptional organic growth and closing more acquisition opportunities as we enhance our business together," said IPitomy CEO, Joseph Haines, Sr.

"Clarion and its predecessor companies have completed more than 30 acquisitions in the past 20+ years," said Oddo. "We are aggressively pursuing M&A growth through tuck-in acquisitions in the highly fragmented UC / MSP industry."

