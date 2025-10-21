CLARION REPORTS RECORD Q3 '25 REVENUE AND SALES RESULTS

Strong Revenue and Sales Bookings of Cloud UC and Managed Services Set Records

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarion Communications LLC ("Clarion") a leading cloud-based Unified Communications (UC) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) announced today that its IPitomy Communications LLC ("IPitomy") subsidiary achieved third quarter 2025 revenue and sales booking growth, which were the best three-month period in the company's history.

Revenue growth included an 11.4% increase compared to results from the third quarter of 2024 and a 3.0% increase compared to results from the second quarter of 2025.

Sales growth included a 36.0% increase compared to results from the third quarter of 2024 and a 3.8% increase compared to results from the second quarter of 2025. Also, the sales pipeline in the third quarter of 2025 expanded by 28% compared to the third quarter of 2024.

In addition to its record organic growth achievements, Clarion is in active discussions regarding acquisition opportunities as it seeks to enhance its growth trajectory. "Together, Clarion and IPitomy are uniquely positioned to acquire smaller UC / MSP operators affected by the changing network economics," said Clarion President & CEO, Vincent M. Oddo. "The IPitomy team looks forward to continuing its exceptional organic growth and closing more acquisition opportunities as we enhance our business together." said IPitomy CEO, Joseph Haines, Sr.

"Clarion and its predecessor companies have completed more than 30 acquisitions in the past 20+ years," said Oddo. "We are aggressively pursuing M&A growth through tuck-in acquisitions in the highly fragmented UC / MSP industry."

About Clarion Communications:

Clarion is a leading cloud-based Unified Communications and Managed Service Provider to SMB customers throughout North America. Clarion provides UC, contact center, SIP, broadband, and managed services. Clarion also has an expansive cloud-based network, experienced leadership, and support staff. For additional information about Clarion, please visit clarioncomm.com.

About IPitomy Communications:

IPitomy is a leading cloud-based Unified Communications and Managed Service provider, founded in 2005. IPitomy provides UC, contact center, SIP, broadband and managed services to SMB customers throughout North America. For additional information about IPitomy, please visit ipitomy.com.

