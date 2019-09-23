Clarion Pointe Marks First Anniversary With 40+ Hotels In The Pipeline

Clarion Pointe Horn Lake : The three-floor, 60-room Horn Lake, Mississippi hotel is a short drive from the city of Memphis and convenient to destinations that appeal to both business and leisure travelers, including the Memphis Zoo and the Memphis Cook Convention Center.

The three-floor, 60-room hotel is a short drive from the city of and convenient to destinations that appeal to both business and leisure travelers, including the Memphis Zoo and the Memphis Cook Convention Center. Clarion Pointe Rochester Monroe Avenue: The two-floor, 43-room Clarion Pointe hotel in Rochester, New York is a short drive from the Greater Rochester International Airport, the University of Rochester and the Seneca Park Zoo.

"Clarion Pointe knocked it out of the park in its first year, and we couldn't be more excited for what's to come," said Megan Brumagim, vice president, brand management, design and compliance, Choice Hotels. "The brand's debut hotel has exceeded expectations with stellar guest satisfaction ratings. With even more hotels expected to open by year-end, Clarion Pointe is clearly resonating with developers. We anticipate interest continuing to rise as we build on our track record of leadership and innovation in the midscale segment."

Choice has awarded over 20 Clarion Pointe franchise agreements year-to-date, bringing the brand's pipeline to over 40 hotels under development in cities like Louisville, Kentucky; Charleston, South Carolina; and Salt Lake City. Sixteen Clarion Pointe hotels are expected to open by year-end in markets such as:

Columbus, Georgia

Wake Forest, North Carolina

Madison, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Louisville, Kentucky

"Developers want to open Clarion Pointe hotels in major markets, a sign that the brand's first year is just the start of its success," said Tom Nee, vice president, franchise development, Choice Hotels. "Clarion Pointe is ideal for franchise owners who want a modern hotel concept that resonates with today's travelers, with the support of a company with proven experience — and Choice is an ideal fit."

Influenced by the Clarion brand promise of creating environments for people to connect and socialize, Clarion Pointe allows guests to optimize their travel experience with "focal pointes," including:

Contemporary design touches that guests will want to share with friends, like signature murals inspired by local points of interest

Thoughtful food and beverage starting with a complimentary better-for-you breakfast and premium-branded coffee, all the way through small bites, craft beer, and select wine available for purchase in the marketplace

Technology with on-demand connectivity to work or chill out, including 49-inch TVs with casting capabilities and free, streaming-strength Wi-Fi

Dedicated modern workout space featuring all the essentials, like cardio equipment and a strength-training station, to stay fit to the core

About Clarion Pointe

The Clarion Pointe® brand, franchised by Choice Hotels, offers savvy, sensible travelers more options for affordable travel. Hotels offer guests a convenient and affordable experience with elevated essentials in just the right places, including contemporary design touches, curated food and beverage options, and on-demand connectivity. In addition to comfortable rooms with signature murals, Clarion Pointe properties offer modern fitness essentials plus free Wi-Fi and complimentary breakfast. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/clarion-pointe.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

