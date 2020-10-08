Clarion Pointe Reaches New Milestone In 2020, Opening Its 20th Hotel

"Two years ago, we set out to create a hotel brand that combines elevated essentials with an affordable experience to meet demand from guests and franchisees — and their feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, as evidenced by how quickly we achieved this milestone, especially amid the current environment," said Megan Brumagim, vice president, brand management, design and compliance, Choice Hotels. "We look forward to establishing the brand in even more key markets around the country — including Louisville, Kentucky; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Syracuse, New York — and putting a finer 'pointe' on affordable travel with a sharper, more connected stay for guests."

Clarion Pointe expects to add more than 10 hotels to its portfolio this year, including these recent openings:

Clarion Pointe in Raleigh, North Carolina : Located at 2910 Capital Blvd. in Raleigh, North Carolina off Interstate 440, the 91-room hotel gives travelers a taste of the city with floor-to-ceiling murals of the Raleigh skyline and downtown area. The hotel offers easy access to many businesses and attractions in downtown Raleigh , including Adventure Landing, Marbles Kids Museum, the North Carolina State Capitol, North Carolina State University , Raleigh Convention Center, United Skates of America and WakeMed Health and Hospitals. A short drive to Raleigh-Durham International Airport, the hotel is also near several city and state offices, as well as a variety of shopping and dining options.

: Located at 2910 Capital Blvd. in off Interstate 440, the 91-room hotel gives travelers a taste of the city with floor-to-ceiling murals of the skyline and downtown area. The hotel offers easy access to many businesses and attractions in downtown , including Adventure Landing, Marbles Kids Museum, the North Carolina State Capitol, , Convention Center, United Skates of America and WakeMed Health and Hospitals. A short drive to International Airport, the hotel is also near several city and state offices, as well as a variety of shopping and dining options. Clarion Pointe Savannah Gateway I-95 : Situated at 17001 Abercorn Street in the popular vacation destination of Savannah, Georgia , the 75-room hotel is less than five minutes from the Shoppes of Savannah , 10 minutes from the Armstrong Campus of Georgia Southern University and 15 minutes from Savannah /Hilton Head International Airport as well as the Savannah Historic District. Full of rich history and culture, Savannah is home to the largest National Historic Landmark District in the U.S., featuring 18 th and 19 th century architecture and many green spaces. The city's famed buildings, riverboats and Spanish moss-draped oak trees come alive in signature murals showcased throughout the common areas and guest rooms of the hotel. The city also offers world-class shopping, dining, museums and entertainment attractions.

: Situated at 17001 Abercorn Street in the popular vacation destination of , the 75-room hotel is less than five minutes from the Shoppes of , 10 minutes from the Armstrong Campus of and 15 minutes from /Hilton Head International Airport as well as the Savannah Historic District. Full of rich history and culture, is home to the largest National Historic Landmark District in the U.S., featuring 18 and 19 century architecture and many green spaces. The city's famed buildings, riverboats and Spanish moss-draped oak trees come alive in signature murals showcased throughout the common areas and guest rooms of the hotel. The city also offers world-class shopping, dining, museums and entertainment attractions. Clarion Pointe Marshall : The 85-room hotel is located at 5301 East End Blvd. South in Marshall, Texas . Conveniently situated off both Interstate 20 and Interstate 59, the hotel is near Marshall's beautiful historic district with bustling shops and restaurants. The hotel's murals reflect Texas' storied history in the oil and petroleum industry, with imagery of oil drilling and rigs throughout, as well as quarter horses roaming across Texas' open ranges. Guests can enjoy the nearby Caddo Lake, the largest natural lake in Texas , which is in the middle of a picturesque cypress forest draped with Spanish moss. For travelers visiting on business, there are several companies with a significant presence in the area, including AT&T, Brookshire Grocery Company, Verizon, Walgreens and Walmart.

Clarion Pointe builds on the Clarion brand promise of creating social environments while transforming the hotel with a more modern guest experience. Clarion Pointe allows guests to optimize their stay with "focal pointes," including:

Contemporary design touches that guests will want to share with friends, such as signature murals in the lobby and guestrooms inspired by local points of interest.

that guests will want to share with friends, such as signature murals in the lobby and guestrooms inspired by local points of interest. Thoughtful food and beverage selections , starting with a complimentary breakfast and coffee, all the way through craft beer, select wine and small bites available for purchase in the marketplace.

, starting with a complimentary breakfast and coffee, all the way through craft beer, select wine and small bites available for purchase in the marketplace. Technology with on-demand connectivity to work or chill out, including 49-inch TVs with casting capabilities and free, streaming-strength Wi-Fi.

to work or chill out, including 49-inch TVs with casting capabilities and free, streaming-strength Wi-Fi. Dedicated workout space featuring all the modern essentials, like cardio equipment and a strength-training station, to stay fit to the core.

"Developers are raving about Clarion Pointe's focal pointes just as much as guests. Not only do they help travelers make the most of every moment on the road, but they are a real differentiator for the brand and franchisees are bullish on its potential," said Tom Nee, senior vice president, franchise development, Choice Hotels. "Further, Clarion Pointe affords developers the opportunity to reposition a limited-service property to appeal to guests of today and tomorrow."

For more information on development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/clarion-pointe.

About Clarion Pointe®

The Clarion Pointe brand, franchised by Choice Hotels, offers savvy, sensible travelers more options for affordable travel. Hotels offer guests a convenient and affordable experience with elevated essentials in just the right places, including contemporary design touches, curated food and beverage options, and on-demand connectivity. In addition to comfortable rooms with signature murals, Clarion Pointe properties offer modern fitness essentials plus free Wi-Fi and complimentary breakfast. As of June 30, 2020, there are more than 50 Clarion Pointe hotels open or awaiting conversion since the brand launched. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/clarion-pointe.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated development and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, [email protected].

© 2020 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.