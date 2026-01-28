OPEN ENROLLMENT AVAILABLE FOR MACHINE SAFETY SPECIALISTS LIVE, ONLINE TRAINING COURSE ON INDUSTRIAL AND COLLABORATIVE ROBOT SAFETY

Machine Safety Specialists, a Clarion Safety Systems company, is hosting a live, online training course for focused on the latest safety standards for industrial and collaborative robots in February 2026

MILFORD, Pa., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Machine Safety Specialists (MSS), a subsidiary of Clarion Safety Systems, will host a live, online training course titled Mastering Robot Safety: The Latest Safety Standards for Industrial and Collaborative Robots on February 12, 2026. Through its TÜV-certified safety engineers, MSS provides practical guidance and technical expertise to help organizations meet OSHA, ANSI, and ISO machine safety requirements. Clarion Safety Systems is a leading designer and manufacturer of safety labels, signs, and tags and provides services for comprehensive machine safety, compliance, and risk reduction.

Enrollment is currently open for this three-hour, instructor-led virtual training, designed to help participants understand and apply the latest robot safety standards in modern manufacturing environments. The course will be held February 12, 2026, from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM ET and is intended for engineers, system integrators, safety professionals, maintenance personnel, technicians, and operations leaders responsible for the design, integration, validation, or operation of robotic systems.

This specialized training delivers a comprehensive overview of current requirements for both traditional industrial robot systems and collaborative robot applications, with a focus on compliance with ANSI/A3 R15.06-2025, ISO/TS 15066, and ISO 10218-1:2025.

Topics covered will include:

Collaborative robot safety principles and technical requirements





Power and force limiting, speed and separation monitoring, and human-robot interaction validation





Industrial robot safeguarding methods and cell design





Robot-specific risk assessment practices





Safety-related control systems and functional safety validation





Application of updated ANSI and ISO robot safety standards

The course is divided into two focused modules, Collaborative Robot Safety and Industrial Robot Safety, and concludes with a live Q&A and discussion, allowing participants to apply standards guidance to real-world system designs and operational challenges.

The training will be instructed by Ken Hackworth, PE, FS Eng. (TÜV Rheinland #12058/16). Hackworth has more than 30 years of experience in industrial controls and functional safety systems and is a licensed Professional Engineer (PE) and certified Functional Safety Engineer. He is a member of ANSI B11 safety standards committees and the American Society of Safety Professionals and is experienced in U.S. and international safety standards including OSHA, ANSI, NFPA, RIA, and ISO/EN. Hackworth regularly trains safety professionals, engineers, and business leaders on machine and robot safety compliance.

The Mastering Robot Safety class is offered on a continuous basis throughout the year. While not required, MSS recommends completing its Machine Safety and Risk Assessment Training prior to attending this course. Bundle pricing is available when registering for both classes. A 20% discount is available for groups of five or more participants.

To learn more about the online training, including the team at Machine Safety Specialists, as well as how to register for MSS training in 2026, including this new class on robot safety, visit the Machine Safety Specialists website .

Contact Clarion Safety to learn more about the company's industry experts and opportunities for collaboration on media and educational projects.

ABOUT MACHINE SAFETY SPECIALISTS

Since 1977, Machine Safety Specialists (MSS) has helped businesses improve industrial workplace safety and become compliant with OSHA, ANSI, NFPA, and ISO/EN machine safety standards. The company specializes in the areas of machine guarding, risk assessment programs, safety interlock and safety control systems, plant risk management, and safety training – empowering its clients with the knowledge needed to become compliant and improve safety. MSS' certified engineers are experienced in machine safety and regulatory compliance and are experts in robotics and automated machinery, fluid power safety systems, and functional safety (control reliable) systems. In 2022, MSS became a subsidiary of Clarion Safety Systems, experts in visual safety communication. For more information, visit www.machinesafetyspecialists.com .

ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS

Clarion Safety Systems, LLC, is the leading designer and manufacturer of visual safety solutions that help customers in more than 180 industries worldwide to make their products and premises safer. Clarion Safety offers a full range of standard and custom products including machinery safety labels, environmental and facility safety signs, pipe and valve identification markings, lockout/tagout products, and safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems. The company also provides custom-printed industrial nameplates, labels, and metal identification solutions through its affiliated business, McLoone Metal Graphics , as well as turnkey machine safety and compliance solutions through its affiliated businesses, Machine Safety Specialists and Arrow Industrial Solutions . Founded in 1990, Clarion Safety continues to play a leading role in the development and writing of international and national standards for safety signs, labels, and markings. It is headquartered at 190 Old Milford Road in Milford, PA, 18337, and online at http://www.clarionsafety.com .

