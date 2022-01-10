CLARIOS ANNOUNCES SMART TECHNOLOGY TO PROVIDE REAL-TIME VEHICLE PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION, MONITORING OF CRITICAL SAFETY FUNCTIONALITY FOR EVs, AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarios, producer of one in three of the world's car batteries, announced a new safety critical battery for EVs to debut in the next two to three years.

Clarios Smart AGM (absorbent glass mat) will monitor its performance in real-time, deliver continuous low-voltage power to optimize performance of the low-voltage power supply, anticipate the need for battery maintenance and provide safety critical operations.

OEMs already choose Clarios AGM batteries to handle the increasing electrical loads of today's vehicles, which must meet growing consumer expectations for safety, comfort, and connectivity. EVs require an advanced low-voltage battery as a key component of a multi-battery system to help provide continuous low-voltage power and provide crucial safety functionality in critical moments of emergency. As more autonomous features are added to vehicles, there will be an even greater reliance on the low-voltage battery.

"The Clarios Smart AGM will be a gamechanger for the industry, providing a reliable safety critical battery with real-time communications," said Mark Wallace, Clarios CEO. "It combines the proven reliability, inherent safe chemistry and sustainability of AGM with the real-time intelligence of our Smart technology. Also, it will extend our Clarios xEV portfolio, a range of advanced low-voltage batteries specifically designed to maximize EV performance, safety and reliability."

Smart AGM Advantages

Clarios Smart AGM provides uniquely superior functional safety performance to support vehicle reliability offering real-time communications that:

Identify potential issues in the battery before they happen,

Provide emergency power critical for EV and autonomous vehicles,

Anticipate required maintenance or replacement, and

Optimize performance of the low-voltage power supply

The Clarios Smart AGM provides the most reliable 12V power management system for the functional safety of critical vehicle operations, including advanced safety and autonomous applications. The Smart AGM battery is designed to reduce or eliminate internal failure modes, provide continued power supply operation with no leakage during crash events and monitor battery performance over time, supporting multiple vehicle use cases.

Currently 12V batteries are managed through an external sensor that is placed on top of the battery. With Smart AGM, Clarios developed an integrated approach to the electronics in the battery.

"Smart AGM monitors its own performance in real time," said Jason Searl, Clarios Vice President Product Management. "The battery system senses, diagnoses and communicates the battery condition with the ability to support safety critical functions as well as anticipate required maintenance or replacement."

The Clarios Smart AGM battery will be in production within two to three years.

Clarios offers a full-portfolio of low-voltage battery technologies including advanced AGM to lithium-ion.

About Clarios: Clarios is a world leader in advanced energy storage solutions. We partner with our aftermarket and original equipment customers to meet increasing market demand for smarter applications on a global scale. Our 16,000 employees develop, manufacture and distribute a portfolio of evolving battery technologies for virtually every type of vehicle. Our technologies deliver uniquely sustainable, next-generation performance, and bring reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We add value at every link in the supply chain, ensuring that up to 99% of the materials in our batteries are recovered, recycled and reused, contributing to the progress of the communities we serve and the planet we all share. Clarios is a subsidiary of Brookfield Business Partners.

