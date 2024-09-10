Clarios announces Connected Service Offerings using real time battery insights

Clarios Connected Services combines artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud computing for a new level of battery intelligence.





Service demonstrates the evolution of Clarios from the world's largest global battery manufacturer to a leader in real-time monitoring and predictive insights for batteries and energy systems.





Pilot program leverages Clarios hardware, analytics and software to monitor the state of charge of the batteries allowing commercial fleets to save on fuel costs and reduce emissions.

GLENDALE, Wis., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarios, a global leader in advanced low-voltage battery solutions, announced its expansion in software-based vehicle services with Clarios Connected Services, a new way for drivers, commercial fleets, original-equipment manufacturers and repair shops to monitor battery power and health in real time.

Effort aims to reduce customer costs and carbon emissions

Clarios Connected Services combines artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and cloud computing for a new level of battery intelligence. The system uses proprietary algorithms to transform battery data into actionable insights, with the goal of helping fleets and drivers reduce their operating costs and carbon footprint.

Clarios' data platform leverages more than a century of battery development and manufacturing expertise across multiple battery chemistries with proprietary software and advanced trend analysis. It is secure and adaptable for all low-voltage battery chemistries and vehicle applications. Clarios will offer digital services in EMEA under the VARTA Automotive brand.

Combining our global leadership position in low voltage batteries with our new dedicated connected services team makes Clarios uniquely positioned to transform the way vehicle power systems are monitored, managed and maintained, paving the way for the digital and automated future in transportation. In addition, access to battery usage and vehicle operations data will enable and accelerate future product, software and service innovation.

"Clarios has been evolving as a data provider for many years now to enhance vehicle performance today and develop vehicles of the future," said Federico Morales Zimmermann, vice president and GM, Global Customers, Products and Engineering at Clarios. "We're also always listening to our customers. Clarios Connected Services will marshal all of our technology to keep pace and stay ahead of the curve of rapidly evolving market needs."

Clarios Connected Services Pilot Already Underway in Europe

Clarios Connected Services is launching with a focus on heavy duty fleets. This initial product focus will create improved visibility into the state of the battery to help fleets avoid unexpected downtime events and improve operating efficiency. Clarios and a European fleet operator are levering Clarios hardware, analytics and software to reduce unnecessary idling. By sending drivers real-time alerts on when the engine needs to be started and stopped to maintain the optimum battery state of charge, vehicle idling times can be significantly reduced while still maintaining heating and air conditioning systems for a comfortable cabin environment without the risk of being stranded with a dead battery. Reducing unnecessary idling will reduce fuel costs and emissions for drivers and commercial fleets. Initial results are indicating a potential 40% reduction in unnecessary idling time is achievable, equating to a typical per vehicle fuel savings of 1300 Euro/year for a heavy-duty truck in EMEA and 2500 kg/year reduction in CO2 emissions.

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network. Clarios is a Brookfield portfolio company.

