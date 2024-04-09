CLARIOS TO SUPPLY MAJOR AUTOMAKER WITH NEW HIGH-PERFORMANCE AGM BATTERY TO HELP IMPROVE FUEL ECONOMY AND REDUCE CO2 EMISSIONS

New AGM battery technology s ignificantly improves rechargeability

Highly efficient recharging supports OEM sustainability goals

New AGM offers in many cases up to 80% reduction in CO2 emissions over traditional AGM batteries

GLENDALE, Wis., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarios, producer of one in three of the world's low-voltage car batteries, secured a supplier contract with a major original equipment manufacturer for its new high performance recharge absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery – a 12-volt battery with increased charge acceptance compared to traditional AGM batteries to help reduce fuel consumption and to help reduce CO2 emissions.

Clarios' new AGM technology provides significantly improved rechargeability compared to other AGM batteries. As such, the new AGM battery for light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicles will be first introduced in North America under a supply contract with a major original equipment manufacturer.

"We understand the focus automakers have on reducing emissions in their vehicles and how any improvement is important in helping them achieve their circularity goals," said Federico Morales-Zimmermann, Clarios Vice President & General Manager Global OEM Customers, Products, and Engineering. "This new AGM battery is the latest example of how we're innovating across our product lines to support customers, their new programs and the low-voltage architectures."

AGM batteries are being used across the industry to support increased demands on the low-voltage systems found in every vehicle. From internal combustion, to hybrid, and EVs, traditional AGM batteries are being adopted to support features like lane-keep assist, side blind zone alerts, engine start-stop cycling, adaptive cruise control, infotainment systems, and connected services and applications.

The new Clarios AGM battery supports all of these important features with the added benefit of increased charge acceptance. The Automaker can choose to optimize their low-voltage battery charging strategy, to help improve fuel economy and helps support carbon dioxide (CO2) emission reduction objectives.

About Clarios: Clarios is a world leader in advanced energy storage solutions. We partner with our aftermarket and original equipment customers to meet increasing market demand for smarter applications on a global scale. Our approximately 16,800 employees develop, manufacture and distribute a portfolio of evolving battery technologies for virtually every type of vehicle. Our technologies deliver uniquely sustainable, next-generation performance, and bring reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We add value at every link in the supply chain, ensuring that up to 99% of the materials in our batteries are recovered, recycled and reused, contributing to the progress of the communities we serve and the planet we all share.

About Brookfield: Brookfield Business Partners: Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in Brookfield Business Partners either through Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC), a corporation, or Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN), a limited partnership.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of the Private Equity Group of Brookfield Corporation, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $800 billion of assets under management.

Media Contact:

Christian Riedel

+49 173 9975 410

[email protected]

SOURCE Clarios