ETHISPHERE NAMES CLARIOS AS ONE OF 2024'S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES FOR THE SECOND TIME IN A ROW

Recognition highlights excellence in ethics and compliance, sustainability, leadership and governance

GLENDALE, Wis., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarios, the world's largest manufacturer of automotive batteries, has been honored by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing ethical business practices, as one of 2024's Most Ethical Companies. This prestigious recognition marks the second consecutive year Clarios has received this distinction.

"We are immensely proud to receive this honor for the second time in a row, which underscores our unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of ethics, compliance, and governance," said Mark Wallace, President, and CEO of Clarios. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our nearly 16,000 team members worldwide, who embody our values and drive our mission to do what's right for our employees, customers, communities, and the planet."

"Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. This recognition reaffirms the critical importance of ethics in today's business landscape," commented Erica Salmon Byrne, Executive Chair & Chief Strategy Officer of Ethisphere. "Congratulations to Clarios for its continued commitment to ethical excellence and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business."

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the assessment process includes more than 240 questions covering culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives supporting a strong value chain. This rigorous process captures leading practices from organizations across industries globally.

Honorees

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees

About Clarios

Clarios is a global leader in advanced energy storage solutions, partnering with aftermarket and original equipment customers to meet increasing market demand for smarter applications on a global scale. With 16,000 employees worldwide, Clarios develops, manufactures, and distributes a portfolio of evolving battery technologies for virtually every type of vehicle. The company's technologies deliver sustainable, next-generation performance while contributing to community progress and environmental sustainability.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global authority in defining and advancing ethical business practices that drive corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies® program honors superior achievement, provides a community of industry experts through the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics. Ethisphere also offers data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against practices of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

Media Contacts

