Clarity Child Guidance Center Earns Level 1 Trauma-Informed Care Certification

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Child Guidance Center has received the Level 1 Foundational Trauma-Informed Care Organizational Certification from the Ecumenical Center. This certifies that Clarity is an organization "that builds resilience and empowers its participants by providing physical, psychological, and emotional support through safety, trustworthiness, choice, and collaboration. The certification process involved soliciting and addressing employee and participant feedback, training sessions, education among staff members, and a site visit."

Because Clarity's mental health professionals estimate that 90% of Clarity's patients have experienced trauma of some sort, Clarity began the transition to a trauma-informed treatment approach more than 13 years ago. Over the past two and a half years, Clarity expanded this approach to earn the certification as a Trauma-Informed Care organization.

"Trauma informed care is a perfect fit for the treatment approach that we use at Clarity Child Guidance Center," Clarity CEO and President Jessica Knudsen, LCSW, FACHE, says. "The certification process was a great reminder that we need to utilize the same level of empathy with our peers and colleagues as we do with our families in need of services."

Carol Carver, MSN, Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Clarity, adds: "Using a trauma informed treatment approach improved the quality of care to our patients and families. Obtaining our certification in trauma informed care expands the use of trauma informed principles to all departments at Clarity and improves employee engagement and benefits everyone who comes in contact with Clarity."

Founded in 1886, Clarity Child Guidance Center is the only nonprofit in South Texas providing a continuum of mental health services for children ages 3-17 and their families to manage mental health conditions ranging from depression and anxiety to suicidal ideation, bipolar disorder and/or schizophrenia.

The Ecumenical Center, a local nonprofit of community leaders in research, education, and the medical and mental health professions is the certifying entity for the South Texas Trauma-Informed Care Consortium – a collaboration between The Children's Shelter, Voices for Children, and the City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

Trauma-informed care refers to an organizational approach that understands and responds to the potential life-long impacts of trauma in families, and emphasizes physical, psychological and emotional safety to help trauma survivors strengthen their resiliency, gain empowerment, and thrive.

The Institute for Trauma-Informed Care at University Health provided assessment, training, technical assistance and coaching to Clarity.

A statement from the Ecumenical Center stated: "Clarity Child Guidance Center's commitment to the mental and emotional well-being of children is deeply aligned with the core principles of Trauma-Informed Care. By achieving Level 1 Certification, Clarity is demonstrating not only their dedication to providing compassionate, evidence-based treatment, but also their leadership in creating safe, supportive environments where children and families can heal and thrive. We are honored to recognize Clarity's efforts and look forward to the lasting impact this will have on the community.

Clarity Mission - Our mission is to support children and families in their pursuit of mental wellness.

Clarity Vision - To ensure that every child and family that needs our services receives our services.

Serving an average of 6,000+ children and teens annually, Clarity offers 74-bed inpatient mental health hospital; 24/7 walk-in Crisis Services department for children experiencing a mental health emergency; intensive daily treatment through partial hospitalization program; outpatient therapy; psychological assessments; care coordination; and recreational therapy. It provides essential treatment regardless of a family's ability to pay, ensuring accessible care for all, in keeping with its vision to ensure that every child and family that needs its services receives its services. Clarity's patient census is comprised of 65% low-income, state-supported children through Medicaid, CHIP, STARHealth, STARKids and low-cost contracts with area local mental health authorities. It accepts an array of insurance plans, including Medicaid, Tricare and Superior for low-income families but never turns a family away because they cannot pay. https://www.claritycgc.org/

