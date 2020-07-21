Clarity Pharmaceuticals and ImaginAb to Collaborate on New Cancer Targets

SYDNEY and LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Pharmaceuticals, a radiopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious disease, and ImaginAb, Inc., a company that harnesses the specificity of monoclonal antibodies, have entered into a collaboration agreement to develop new targeted theranostic (diagnostic and therapy) products for a broad range of cancer types.

Clarity and ImaginAb will combine their proprietary technologies to develop novel minibody and cys-diabody radiopharmaceutical products using Clarity's copper chelators to fully exploit the benefits of the theranostic pairing of copper-64 or copper-67.

ImaginAb's CEO, Ian Wilson, said, "ImaginAb designs and engineers small, highly targeted proteins known as minibodies and cys-dibodies coupled with radioisotopes to image important molecular targets using standard Positron Emission Tomography (PET). We are excited to work together with Clarity on expanding the utility of ImaginAb's technologies and entering the field of targeted radiotherapy."

Dr Alan Taylor, Clarity's Executive Chairman, commented, "This collaboration will enable us to bring together ImaginAb's unique expertise in designing minibodies, which are used to ensure rapid and highly specific targeting of tumours, with Clarity's chelator technology, which will allow us to fully exploit the perfect pairing of copper-64 for diagnosis and copper-67 for therapy."

"The teams at Clarity and Imaginab are already working together to explore the synergies of combining their expertise in lead generation, manufacture, regulatory frameworks and clinical development to fast-track new theranostic products which will be the future of therapy. Combined, the companies will pursue their ultimate goal of developing better treatments for children and adults with cancer", Dr Taylor added.

About Clarity Pharmaceuticals

Clarity is a personalised medicine company focused on the treatment of serious diseases. The Company is a leader in innovative radiopharmaceuticals, developing targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in adults and children.

About ImaginAb

ImaginAb Inc. is an immuno-oncology imaging company focused on providing actionable insight into patient selection and treatment progress for cancer immunotherapy, enabling precision medicine. ImaginAb engineers antibody fragments called minibodies that maintain the exquisite specificity of full-length antibodies while remaining biologically inert in the body. Used with widely available PET scan technology, these novel minibodies illuminate high-value molecular targets, providing physicians with a whole-body picture of immune activity. ImaginAb is advancing a pipeline of minibodies against oncology and immunology targets including the CD8 ImmunoPET targeting CD8 cells. ImaginAb's products have the potential to improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. The Company is backed by top tier venture capital firms and strategic corporate firms including The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy , Adage Capital, The Cycad Group, Merck (MSD) Pharma, Novartis Bioventures and Jim Pallotta of the Raptor Group.

