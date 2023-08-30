Clarius and Echo Mind Ai Join Forces to Help Diagnose MSK Ailments Faster Using Handheld Ultrasound and Tele-Sonography

The integrated Clarius and Echo Mind Ai solution makes ultrasound technology more accessible, efficient, and financially valuable for physiotherapists and sports medicine physicians.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarius Mobile Health, a leading provider of high-definition handheld ultrasound systems, and Echo Mind Ai, an operator of tele-sonography (over-read) services, announce a new integrated solution to empower physiotherapists and sports medicine physicians to bring point-of-care ultrasound to their clinics for faster diagnosis and treatment. It is available today via Clarius Marketplace, which provides Clarius members access to solutions designed to streamline ultrasound training, improve workflows, speed diagnoses, and automate reporting.

The Clarius L7 HD3 wireless handheld ultrasound scanner is now integrated with Echo Mind Ai's tele-sonography service to empower physiotherapists and sports medicine physicians to bring point-of-care ultrasound to their clinics for faster diagnosis and treatment. Clinicians can easily capture ultrasound videos during a patient exam, send those ultrasound videos to Echo Mind Ai, and will usually receive a report from a certified sonographer during the same clinic visit.
The Echo Mind Ai solution provides near real-time feedback, guidance, and over-read services to new ultrasound users, while Clarius offers easy-to-use wireless ultrasound systems that are powered by AI, connected to the cloud, and deliver image quality on par with compact systems at a small fraction of the price, representing 85 percent savings.

"77% of all injury health care visits are for musculoskeletal injuries and most go undiagnosed in the first visit. A big reason for this is that ultrasound isn't being used nearly enough at the point of care," explains Max Harker, Co-founder and CEO at Echo Mind Ai. "With our service and the Clarius handheld MSK scanner, we can make it possible for a clinic of any size to add ultrasound diagnostics because our solution enables physicians to quickly enhance their skills and diagnostic accuracy, bolstering confidence in their ultrasound interpretations. We chose to partner with Clarius because it offers best-in-class MSK imaging in ultra-portable and affordable wireless scanners."

Clinicians can subscribe to Echo Mind Ai's service, now fully integrated with Clarius Cloud and the Clarius App for iOS and Android. After basic training, clinicians can easily capture ultrasound videos during a patient exam using the Clarius App, send those ultrasound videos directly to Echo Mind Ai, and will usually receive a report from a certified sonographer during the same clinic visit.  

Physiotherapist Ren Mendoza, who has been using the service, says: "the results are returned literally in around ten minutes – detailed and insightful! It allows a well-informed evaluation and plan of care for the patient. The training videos and materials are helpful. Overall, I'm pleased so far with the service."

Access to real-time ultrasound imaging is proven to enhance patient care by expediting the right treatment plan and encouraging adherence, resulting in better outcomes, faster recovery, satisfaction, and referrals. Ultrasound imaging is known to reduce reliance on costly MRI scans, which lowers healthcare costs to patients. What's more, increased diagnostic confidence translates into additional revenue for medical practitioners through streamlined and efficient diagnostic procedures. Documentation from expert sonographers also reduces potential liability.

"Point-of-care ultrasound enables clinicians treating musculoskeletal injuries to quickly and effectively rule out pathologies and develop targeted treatment plans. Yet historically, a lack of training and access to affordable systems have been barriers to adoption," says Clarius President and CEO Ohad Arazi. "We're excited to partner with Echo Mind Ai to help practitioners with high-volume patient flow get up and running in record time. Early users have reported material increases in patient engagement and an immediate return with cash rates between $100 and $250 for point-of-care ultrasound services. We're excited to make this partnership announcement just as Clarius achieves a new milestone of four million high-definition scans worldwide!"

Physiotherapists, sports medicine physicians, and other clinicians in the USA specializing in MSK can request product and pricing information on the Clarius Marketplace today.

About Clarius Marketplace
Launched in October 2022, Clarius Marketplace enables ultrasound innovators to bring their AI-powered software solutions to market faster by integrating with the Clarius ecosystem, including 10 wireless ultrasound scanners, cloud exam management, and advanced Software-as-a-Service. Clarius is the only ultrasound company offering an open-source platform that enables easy integration with AI-powered innovations that are making handheld ultrasound an indispensable tool for more clinicians and improving access to medical imaging for patients.

About Clarius Mobile Health
Clarius is on a mission to make accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals in every specialty. With decades of experience in medical imaging, the team knows that great ultrasound imaging improves confidence and patient care. Clarius handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high-resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high-end systems at a fraction of the cost. Four million high-definition scans have been performed using Clarius wireless handheld scanners. Clarius scanners are available in over 90 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.clarius.com.

About Echo Mind AI Corp., PBC 

Echo Mind AI empowers healthcare practitioners to perform musculoskeletal diagnostics at the point of care with minimal training. The company operates a tele-sonography service allowing novice health professionals to perform ultrasound scans and receive timely diagnostic reports from a certified ultrasound technician. Learn more at www.echomindai.com.

