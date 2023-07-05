Clarius and Usono Announce an International Agreement to Bring Wireless and Wearable Ultrasound Imaging to Researchers

The wearable ultrasound imaging solution combines the wireless freedom of Clarius ultrasound with the security of the ProbeFix Dynamic, enabling limitless research opportunities of bodies in motion.

PARIS, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarius Mobile Health, a leading provider of high-definition handheld ultrasound systems, and Usono, a developer of innovative ultrasound accessories, joined forces today at the ECSS Paris 2023 congress to introduce a ground-breaking wireless and wearable ultrasound imaging solution for researchers studying the anatomy of people while they move. More than 3,000 delegates have the opportunity to see the mobile dynamic imaging solution in action with an athlete exercising on a stationary bicycle at booth number 11 at ECSS Paris 2023, the congress hosted by the European College of Sport Science and INSEP (National Institute of Sport, Expertise, and Performance).

The wearable ultrasound imaging solution combines the wireless freedom of Clarius ultrasound with the security of the ProbeFix Dynamic, enabling limitless research opportunities of bodies in motion. New wearable ultrasound solution pairs a Clarius HD3 high-definition wireless ultrasound scanner for research with Usono's ProbeFix Dynamic to enable hands-free, stable, and reproducible ultrasound imaging during exercise. It's the first wireless dynamic ultrasound imaging solution for researchers.

The wearable ultrasound solution, which pairs a Clarius HD3 high-definition wireless ultrasound scanner with research software and Usono's ProbeFix Dynamic, enables hands-free, stable, and reproducible ultrasound imaging during exercise and other activities where motion and continuous scanning is crucial. It's the first wireless dynamic ultrasound imaging solution for researchers in the fields of sports medicine, rehabilitation, and other related areas.

Early user Dr. Matthew Harkey from Michigan State University says, "these two products enable me to perform dynamic real-time ultrasound monitoring of structures with greater confidence and precision, providing standardization that ensures we're getting reproducible images every time."

Assistant Professor in the Department of Kinesiology, Dr. Harkey is using the ProbeFix-Clarius combination in the Sports Injury Research Laboratory to advance his musculoskeletal research on identifying the risk of arthritis following knee injury. "Combining the ProbeFix with the power and resolution of Clarius wireless scanners allows for greater flexibility in what you can scan and where you can scan, leading to improved possibilities for dynamic research in muscle and tendon injuries. I one hundred percent recommend the Clarius and Usono's ProbeFix to colleagues."

"Clarius is excited to partner with Usono to provide customers with a complete solution for dynamic ultrasound imaging research," says Kris Dickie, Vice President of Research and Development at Clarius. "The combination of our wireless ultrasound scanners for research and Usono's ingenious approach will enable researchers to capture high-quality ultrasound images in a wide range of environments and activities. We believe this will have a significant impact on advancing research and clinical practice."

Clarius ultrasound tools for research provide access to raw data collected internally, gyroscope collection, a programable interface, and custom software for real-time analysis anywhere.

"We are thrilled to work with Clarius to bring our vision of ultrasound scanning in sport specific exercise to a wider audience," said Victor Donker, Co-Founder and CEO of Usono. "We've been collaborating with Clarius for years and have seen their technology get smaller and smaller. The smaller the ultrasound probe gets, the bigger the potential for wearable scanning with ProbeFix. With the Clarius HD3 scanners now 30% smaller and lighter, we're excited to see all the ways researchers will use it to capture images in innovative and previously impossible ways."

Under the terms of the international agreement, Usono is now a global distributor of Clarius wireless ultrasound scanners combined with research software and its own probe holders. The companies will also engage in co-marketing efforts to promote the combination of their technologies to researchers and clinicians.

About Clarius Mobile Health

Clarius is on a mission to make accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals in every specialty. With decades of experience in medical imaging, the team knows that great ultrasound imaging improves confidence and patient care. Today, Clarius handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high-resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high-end systems at a fraction of the cost. Three million high-definition scans have been performed using Clarius wireless handheld scanners. Clarius scanners are available in over 90 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.clarius.com.

About Usono

Usono is a developer and provider of innovative ultrasound solutions. The Eindhoven based medtech company has the mission to radically change the use of ultrasound by improving and innovating the way ultrasound examinations are performed. Since 2016 the company focusses on creating new and innovative solutions for the ultrasound market by making existing ultrasound transducers wearable. This is done with a range of ProbeFix products, which enables hands-free, stable, and reproducible ultrasound imaging during exercise and other activities where motion and continuous scanning is crucial. The creative company also offers ultrasound systems/probes and an engineering service for custom solutions, for a range of scientific and clinical ultrasound applications. Learn more at www.usono.com.

