Clarius Awarded Technology Breakthrough Designation in Ultrasound Category with Premier, Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarius Mobile Health has been awarded a Technology Breakthrough Designation in the Ultrasound contract category with Premier, Inc. Effective December 1, 2023, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Clarius technology.

Clarius specialized wireless ultrasound scanners are now available through the Premier national group purchasing agreement to over 4,350 Health Systems and Hospitals and 300,000 other healthcare providers.

Premier offers Breakthrough Technology designations to innovations that offer a major advantage in terms of patient safety, clinical outcomes, and operational efficiencies. Clarius proved to provide these benefits to Premier members with their broad range of specialty-focused ultrasound scanners, market-leading AI applications, and best-in-class image quality.

"Being awarded Premier's Technology Breakthrough is an important step towards achieving our mission to put accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable ultrasound into the hands of every clinician," says Clarius President and Chief Executive Officer Ohad Arazi. "Point-of-care ultrasound is a critical tool for achieving the quadruple aim in healthcare and Clarius is the ideal portable device for rapid diagnoses and safe ultrasound-guided treatments. We look forward to supporting Premier members in providing the best patient experience, improving health outcomes, enhancing clinician satisfaction, and ultimately reducing healthcare costs."

Powered by artificial intelligence and designed to work wirelessly with current iOS and Android devices, Clarius has miniaturized diagnostic quality ultrasound to the size of a smartphone for ultra portability from patient to patient throughout the hospital. Only Clarius offers a comprehensive line of wireless scanners and advanced specialty packages designed to deliver superior imaging for an extensive range of clinical applications.

"In addition to the actual quality of the image, you're getting it wirelessly. It's on par with any corded device I have," says orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Alan Hirahara. "For me, being able to bring it into the operating room and pop it into a bag that's sterile is so much better than having a cord that could be prone to contaminating the surgical field. And you can place your monitor anywhere because you're not tethered by a cord."

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,300 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Clarius is on a mission to make accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals in every specialty. With decades of experience in medical imaging, the team knows that great ultrasound imaging improves confidence and patient care. Today, Clarius handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high-resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high-end systems at a fraction of the cost.

Over four million high-definition scans have been performed using Clarius wireless handheld scanners. Clarius scanners are available in over 90 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.clarius.com.

