Clarius Awarded Technology Breakthrough Designation in Ultrasound Category with Premier, Inc.

Clarius Mobile Health

01 Dec, 2023

Clarius specialized wireless ultrasound scanners now available on national group purchasing agreement to over 4,350 Health Systems and Hospitals and 300,000 other healthcare providers.  

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarius Mobile Health has been awarded a Technology Breakthrough Designation in the Ultrasound contract category with Premier, Inc. Effective December 1, 2023, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Clarius technology.

Premier offers Breakthrough Technology designations to innovations that offer a major advantage in terms of patient safety, clinical outcomes, and operational efficiencies. Clarius proved to provide these benefits to Premier members with their broad range of specialty-focused ultrasound scanners, market-leading AI applications, and best-in-class image quality.

"Being awarded Premier's Technology Breakthrough is an important step towards achieving our mission to put accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable ultrasound into the hands of every clinician," says Clarius President and Chief Executive Officer Ohad Arazi. "Point-of-care ultrasound is a critical tool for achieving the quadruple aim in healthcare and Clarius is the ideal portable device for rapid diagnoses and safe ultrasound-guided treatments. We look forward to supporting Premier members in providing the best patient experience, improving health outcomes, enhancing clinician satisfaction, and ultimately reducing healthcare costs."

Powered by artificial intelligence and designed to work wirelessly with current iOS and Android devices, Clarius has miniaturized diagnostic quality ultrasound to the size of a smartphone for ultra portability from patient to patient throughout the hospital. Only Clarius offers a comprehensive line of wireless scanners and advanced specialty packages designed to deliver superior imaging for an extensive range of clinical applications.

  • For emergency medicine, critical care, anesthesia, internal medicine, and nursing, the Clarius PAL HD3 dual-array (phased plus linear) scanner delivers high-resolution imaging of superficial and deep anatomy delivering versatile whole-body imaging.
  • For obstetrics and gynecology, labor and delivery, and urology, the Clarius C3 HD3 convex and Clarius EC7 HD3 endocavity scanners offer a complete ultraportable solution.
  • For physiatry, orthopedic surgery, pain management, and rheumatology, clinicians can choose from three linear scanners, the Clarius L15 HD3, Clarius L7 HD3, and Clarius L20 HD3, with the Clarius C3 HD3 convex for deeper hip and spine imaging.
  • For pediatric ultrasound, the Clarius C7 HD3 offers high-resolution, high frame rate imaging clearly down to 18 cm.

"In addition to the actual quality of the image, you're getting it wirelessly. It's on par with any corded device I have," says orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Alan Hirahara. "For me, being able to bring it into the operating room and pop it into a bag that's sterile is so much better than having a cord that could be prone to contaminating the surgical field. And you can place your monitor anywhere because you're not tethered by a cord."

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,300 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Clarius Mobile Health 

Clarius is on a mission to make accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals in every specialty. With decades of experience in medical imaging, the team knows that great ultrasound imaging improves confidence and patient care. Today, Clarius handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high-resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high-end systems at a fraction of the cost. 

Over four million high-definition scans have been performed using Clarius wireless handheld scanners. Clarius scanners are available in over 90 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.clarius.com

Clarius Media Contact: 
Genèse Castonguay 
Marketing Vice President 
Phone: +1 (866) 657-9243 ext. 221 | Direct: +1 (604) 260-7077 

SOURCE Clarius Mobile Health

