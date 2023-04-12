Clarius Debuts eCampus, a Complete POCUS eLearning Package for Medical Schools, in Partnership with 3rd Rock Ultrasound

eCampus includes 3rd Rock Ultrasound high-quality online learning modules, state-of-the-art Clarius HD3 handheld ultrasound systems, and personalized exam reviews for educational institutions to offer a complete and customized CME-certified point-of-care ultrasound program for their medical students.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarius Mobile Health, a leading provider of high-definition handheld ultrasound systems, together with 3rd Rock Ultrasound, an industry-leader in POCUS education, together announce the availability of a new comprehensive eLearning bundle for medical schools in North America, including Advanced Practitioner Programs (APP), Physician Assistant (PA), Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT), Nurse Practitioner (NP), and Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) Programs. The new Clarius eCampus combines high-definition wireless ultrasound systems with CME-accredited online ultrasound courses and expert exam reviews to equip students with the skills they need to deliver exceptional patient care.

"While a majority of physicians report that using ultrasound for fast diagnosis and to guide procedures leads to better patient outcomes, a lack of ultrasound training is still a barrier to widespread adoption," says Clarius CEO and President Ohad Arazi. "Very few medical schools today incorporate ultrasound training in their programs due to a lack of resources and funding. That's why we've designed our e-Campus bundle as a turnkey, affordable solution that enables medical education institutions to seamlessly incorporate ultrasound training and certification into their curricula."

Founded by emergency physician Dr. Tom Cook more than 25 years ago, 3rd Rock Ultrasound has trained more than 30,000 healthcare providers. "We've noticed growing demand for ultrasound training and certification from a broad range of healthcare providers across numerous specialities," says Dr. Cook. "With the right ultrasound systems and our expert guidance, students will learn to confidently interpret ultrasound images and make accurate diagnoses, setting them up for success in their medical careers. We're delighted to partner with Clarius to deliver this complete and customizable solution that is unlike any other ultrasound education offering on the market."

The new Clarius eCampus with 3rd Rock bundle includes:

Clarius HD3 wireless ultrasound scanners for any and every specialty

Clarius Membership with all Advanced Software Packages for specialized POCUS applications

Unlimited cloud exam management with Clarius Cloud

High quality, online learning modules developed by 3 rd Rock Ultrasound

Rock Ultrasound Personalized exam reviews led by 3rd Rock Ultrasound sonographers

Online proficiency quizzes

Continuing Medical Education (CME) certification

Medical Educational Directors are invited to contact Clarius for more information and pricing.

Clarius Mobile Health

Clarius is on a mission to make accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals in every specialty. With decades of experience in medical imaging, the team knows that great ultrasound imaging improves confidence and patient care. Today, Clarius handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high-resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high-end systems at a fraction of the cost.

Three million high-definition scans have been performed using Clarius wireless handheld scanners. Clarius scanners are available in over 90 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.clarius.com .

