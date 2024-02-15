Clarius Invents a New Way to Help Clinicians Instantly Identify Ultrasound Anatomy

News provided by

Clarius Mobile Health

15 Feb, 2024, 08:42 ET

T-Mode TM AI by Clarius creates a split screen during an exam that displays a colorful anatomical image with labels next to the grayscale ultrasound image

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarius Mobile Health, a global leader in wireless ultrasound solutions, announces T-ModeTM AI, a groundbreaking educational technology to help clinicians who are new to ultrasound advance their image interpretation skills using Clarius handheld scanners. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), the new mode enhances a grayscale image using distinctive colours, patterns, and labels to teach clinicians how to instantly identify anatomical tissues and structures during an ultrasound exam.

Continue Reading
T-Mode™ AI breaks the barrier to learning to recognize grayscale images by instantly providing a duplicate image with vivid displays of anatomical layers that are easily recognizable. Users can learn quickly by matching grayscale images with the images produced by T-Mode.
T-Mode™ AI breaks the barrier to learning to recognize grayscale images by instantly providing a duplicate image with vivid displays of anatomical layers that are easily recognizable. Users can learn quickly by matching grayscale images with the images produced by T-Mode.
Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), T-Mode™ AI helps new scanners learn ultrasound anatomy by creating a split screen during an exam that displays a colorful anatomical image with labels next to the grayscale ultrasound image. Users can learn quickly by matching grayscale images with the images produced by T-Mode.
Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), T-Mode™ AI helps new scanners learn ultrasound anatomy by creating a split screen during an exam that displays a colorful anatomical image with labels next to the grayscale ultrasound image. Users can learn quickly by matching grayscale images with the images produced by T-Mode.
Finally, there's an easy way to learn aesthetic ultrasound anatomy. T-Mode™ AI overlays distinctive colours, patterns and labels to help users instantly identify and differentiate anatomical structures including cheeks, lips, forehead and the temple while scanning.
Finally, there's an easy way to learn aesthetic ultrasound anatomy. T-Mode™ AI overlays distinctive colours, patterns and labels to help users instantly identify and differentiate anatomical structures including cheeks, lips, forehead and the temple while scanning.

"T-Mode is the beginning of a new era of ultrasound learning where AI acts as our "teacher" or "guide"," says Dr. Stefania Roberts, a phlebologist and experienced cosmetic physician practicing in Melbourne, Australia. "The learning curve to master ultrasound is steep, but with T-Mode, one can examine the temple region, lips, and cheek whereby fat, muscle, SMAS and bone are shown in different colours and then labelled so the user can confirm what the different layers in the face look like."

Wireless and pocket-sized, Clarius handheld ultrasound scanners deliver the high-definition imaging and performance of traditional ultrasound systems for a small fraction of the cost. They are the leading choice for plastic surgeons and aesthetics practitioners performing ultrasound-guided procedures to ensure patient safety.

Dr. Pat Pazmiño who has been using Clarius at his plastic surgery practice in Florida for 6 years believes T-Mode AI will enhance learning of fat grafting techniques: "Clarius continues their commitment to plastic surgery education with the introduction of T-Mode. This new interface allows surgeons to practice identifying the different subcutaneous layers and planning their fat grafting targets before they go to the OR."

T-Mode AI is available now for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery applications with Clarius wireless ultrasound scanners. Additional anatomical models supporting more medical specialties will be released over time. T-Mode AI is intended for educational and training purposes only. It is not intended for diagnostic use, interventional use, to guide injections, or for filler detection. Current users with Membership can access the new feature through the latest version of the Clarius App.

"The engineering team at Clarius has spent nearly a decade pushing the innovation barriers of ultrasound; we've removed wires, improved image quality and shrunk scanners to the size of an iPhone. And we've been using AI to make them easy to use. But I believe T-Mode is the most ground-breaking technology we've seen since the invention of B-Mode in the 70s and Color Doppler in the 80s because it truly makes ultrasound easy to learn for novice users," says Clarius founder Laurent Pelissier. "Now we're very excited to bring T-Mode to market to help more users unlock the power of ultrasound to deliver the best patient care."

Learn more about T-Mode AI

About Clarius Mobile Health 

Clarius is on a mission to make accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals in every specialty. With decades of experience in medical imaging, the team knows that great ultrasound imaging improves confidence and patient care. Clarius handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high-resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high-end systems at a fraction of the cost. 

Over four million high-definition scans have been performed using Clarius wireless handheld scanners. Clarius scanners are available in over 90 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.clarius.com

Clarius Media Contact: 
Marie-Claire Charlton
Director of Marketing
[email protected]
Phone: +1 (778) 800-99754 ext. 148

SOURCE Clarius Mobile Health

Also from this source

Clarius Adds AI-Driven Automatic Bladder Volume Measurements to its Wireless Handheld Ultrasound Scanners Designed for Acute Care, Urology, and Nursing

Clarius Adds AI-Driven Automatic Bladder Volume Measurements to its Wireless Handheld Ultrasound Scanners Designed for Acute Care, Urology, and Nursing

Clarius Mobile Health, a global leader in wireless ultrasound solutions, has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
Clarius Awarded Technology Breakthrough Designation in Ultrasound Category with Premier, Inc.

Clarius Awarded Technology Breakthrough Designation in Ultrasound Category with Premier, Inc.

Clarius Mobile Health has been awarded a Technology Breakthrough Designation in the Ultrasound contract category with Premier, Inc. Effective...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.