Clarius Mobile Health Named to Fast Company's 2024 List of the World's Most Innovative Companies

VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarius Mobile Health, a global leader in wireless ultrasound solutions, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies. Clarius earned the #2 standing in the medical device category for its outstanding contributions to improving healthcare with innovation.

Clarius claimed #2 spot on the Fast Company World's Most Innovative Companies Medical Devices list for its Clarius PAL HD3 wireless scanner whole-body ultrasound scanner, which enables clinicians to see clearly inside the body to accurately diagnose and treat patients quickly.

"We push the limits of innovation every day at Clarius to improve access to medical imaging for all and it's a great honour to have our efforts recognized by Fast Company," said Clarius CEO Ohad Arazi. "More than 25,000 of our AI-powered handheld ultrasound systems have been delivered into the hands of clinicians in 58 countries over the past 8 years and we're just getting started."

In 2023, Clarius introduced the world's first handheld dual-array scanner for whole-body ultrasound that delivers clear real-time views of superficial and deep anatomy at the patient's bedside. The new Clarius PAL HD3 stands out by offering the broadest frequency range (1 to 15 MHz) and greatest imaging depth (40 cm), making it the preferred handheld scanner for clinicians seeking high-definition image quality and diagnostic flexibility.

"It's a rather incredible engineering feat if you ask me," says Dr. Hani Mikhail, who practices critical care medicine and is impressed that he can use the Clarius PAL to clearly scan the whole body. "It allows me to seamlessly perform a time-critical scan when it matters without fiddling around with settings – moving between a high-resolution linear preset for lung ultrasound, to a high frame rate phased array preset for echocardiography – automatically. This is all packed into a handheld package that you can carry around in your pocket – it's hard to overstate it. It's insane."

Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies package is available online, as well as in-app via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 26. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

Clarius is on a mission to make accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals in every specialty. With decades of experience in medical imaging, the team knows that great ultrasound imaging improves confidence and patient care. Clarius handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high-resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high-end systems at a fraction of the cost.

Over four million high-definition scans have been performed using Clarius wireless handheld scanners. Clarius scanners are available in over 90 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.clarius.com .

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

