Clarius Mobile Health Announces Partnership with Savvik Buying Group

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarius Mobile Health recently finalized a partnership with Savvik Buying Group, making them the only ultrasound vendor approved by the non-profit organization.

Savvik Buying Group, formerly known as the North Central EMS Corporation, provides its members with cost-effective, quality supplies and equipment. Members include ambulance services, fire departments, first responder groups, police and sheriff departments, industrial emergency response teams, and other organizations related to the EMS industry.

"This partnership highlights the credibility of our brand and we're honoured to be an accepted vendor by Savvik. As the only approved ultrasound vendor, we intend on delivering our products and services to Savvik's members at the highest standard," says Dave Willis, Chief Strategy Officer, Clarius Mobile Health.

Clarius joins Savvik's extensive vendor list of the industry's top products and services. Other approved vendors include AT&T, FedEx, Office Depot, and more.

With over 20,000 users and half a million scanning sessions performed, Clarius is a recognized leader in handheld ultrasound. The Clarius product lineup consists of top-of-the-line, portable handheld ultrasounds machines that have superior image quality and connect wirelessly to iOS and Android devices. Clarius' mission to enable more clinicians to improve patient care through the power of medical imaging directly aligns with Savvik's mission to provide quality supplies to industry professionals across the globe.

