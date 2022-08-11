Clarius Mobile Health Announces Promotion of Ohad Arazi to Chief Executive Officer as Founder Laurent Pelissier is Appointed Chief Innovation Officer

Following exceptional business performance for the first half of 2022, Clarius Mobile Health announces executive promotions to bolster the company for accelerated growth, to fast-track medical imaging innovation, and to expand partnerships that mobilize better patient care.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarius Mobile Health, a leading provider of high-definition wireless ultrasound systems, announced today that Ohad Arazi has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Laurent Pelissier, Founder of Clarius, who is taking on the role of Chief Innovation Officer. These leadership changes are the culmination of the leadership succession plan announced in March and follow market-leading performance in the handheld ultrasound industry in the first half of 2022.

Ohad Arazi (left) has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Clarius Mobile Health, a leading provider of high-definition wireless ultrasound systems. He succeeds Laurent Pelissier (right), Founder of Clarius, who is taking on the role of Chief Innovation Officer.

Arazi's experience spans executive management, strategy, and product management roles. He recently served as CEO of Zebra Medical Vision, a leading imaging AI company, was formerly the Chief Strategy Officer at TELUS Health, and served as Senior Vice President with Change Healthcare and the McKesson's Medical Imaging Group.

"With the strong results the company has achieved this year, Ohad's experience in creating platforms and scaling digital health businesses is already proving itself," says Don Listwin, Board Chair for Clarius. "Since he joined Clarius in February of this year, unit sales have grown at an average rate of over 10% month-over-month, as Clarius HD3 obtained regulatory clearance by the FDA , Health Canada , the EU MDR , and in dozens of other jurisdictions. Ohad has proven to be the ideal complement to Laurent, who is leading the efforts on the next generation solution and driving the development of new strategic partnerships."

"Ohad's appointment to CEO is a clear reflection of our excellent success at Clarius," says Pelissier. "We started 2022 with strong tailwinds from the launch of our award-winning 3rd generation wireless ultrasound scanners and are now poised for major expansion, through our investments in AI, the introduction of our SaaS model, and our growing partner ecosystem. I'm excited to collaborate with Ohad as the company's Chief Innovation Officer, turning new technologies and partnerships into scalable and impactful solutions will propel medical imaging forward."

In the first half of 2022, the company's new SaaS membership model was launched successfully on a global scale with greater than 90% adoption, while sales from the most recent quarter represent 36% growth over the same period last year. Clarius announced collaboration with Turtle Health in the field of at-home fertility testing and a strategic partnership with ImaCor launching a new FDA-cleared handheld hemodynamic ultrasound solution.

"Working with Laurent, Don, and the Clarius team over the past months has been one of the true highlights of my career. I am extremely fortunate to learn from and collaborate with an accomplished founder like Laurent, and I'm taking the helm of a company already in a position of material strength," says Arazi. "The breadth of our ultrasound platform and compelling advantages in image quality and artificial intelligence is allowing us to capture market share at an extraordinary pace. I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead one of the most exciting teams in healthcare today and to support our core purpose of achieving better patient care, enabled by medical imaging in every setting."

