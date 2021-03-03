Clarius Ultrasound Users Surpass One Million High-Definition Ultrasound Exams

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When Clarius introduced its first generation wireless, handheld ultrasound systems in 2016, using a personal smart phone to operate an ultrasound system was a concept that physicians expected to see in a science fiction movie. Five years later, the company offers ten ultrasound scanner options to meet the requirements of multiple medical specialties. Today, Clarius has recorded more than a million ultrasound exams by its users on its free Clarius Cloud exam management system.

A pioneer in app-based ultrasound, Clarius was the first to introduce a wireless pocket ultrasound system with high-definition imaging comparable to traditional ultrasound systems. Today, the company celebrates one million ultrasound exams - delivering quality imaging that is improving patient care worldwide.

"When our team saw the real-time counter on the Clarius Cloud tick to over a million ultrasound exams, we felt like we took a big step forward in our mission to enable more clinicians to use ultrasound imaging to improve patient care," said Clarius CEO Laurent Pelissier. "Last year we introduced our second-generation ultrasound scanners, which we now sell in 95 countries worldwide. We're proud to see ultrasound adoption is growing across the medical spectrum with users who span across more than 40 specialties."

While there are now several vendors in the app-based ultrasound market, Clarius established itself as a leader by delivering high-resolution imaging that rivals high performance laptop systems for a fraction of the cost, combined with advanced Artificial Intelligence and Cloud capabilities.

According to Dr. Oron Frenkel, an emergency physician who is dedicated to expanding the use of point-of-care (POCUS) ultrasound, high-definition image quality bolsters confidence in making clinical decisions especially for novice users.

"When physicians don't feel confident about what they're seeing, they don't take the proper actions to save a patient time or sometimes even a life," said Dr. Frenkel, Chairman of the Clarius Medical Advisory Board. "Good image quality lends itself to improved confidence at the point-of-care, which enables the technology to really spread into wider realms and empower novice users to feel more confident in their early skills of diagnostic testing."

Clarius ultrasound scanners operate with an app on most iOS and Android smart devices. The handheld scanners are most often used for musculoskeletal exams, urgent care, obstetrics, and veterinary medicine. Growing applications include plastic surgery and cosmetic dermatology procedures to improve procedural safety.

Dr. Marc Salzman was on one of the world's first plastic surgeons to use Clarius handheld ultrasound.

"Ultrasound used to be intimidating to learn and expensive to buy," explains Dr. Salzman. "Users had to learn to adjust complicated knobs and buttons in addition to recognizing anatomy. The Clarius software is intuitive and you just tap, pinch, and swipe the touch screen to run the system. If you have a practice that's anything like mine, you'll use ultrasound every day."

For physicians new to ultrasound, Clarius actively promotes the adoption and use of ultrasound through education. Last week the company introduced Clarius Classroom, featuring brief video tutorials and pathology interpretation by expert ultrasound users. The company also offers live monthly webinars on ultrasound education that are then offered on-demand.

"Medical practitioners have always been front and center to those of us who work at Clarius. Most of our customers are medical practitioners who are experts in their field, many of them among the first in their medical specialty to adopt point-of-care ultrasound," said Clarius CEO Laurent Pelissier. "We consider it a privilege to support them with ultrasound imaging they trust to improve safety, diagnosis, treatment and ultimately deliver better patient care. We thank them for being part of the Clarius community! Today, we celebrate one million scans together."

