Clarius Unveils T-Mode™ Heart: New AI-Powered Training Tool Empowers Primary Care Physicians to Perform Cardiac Ultrasound Exams

By simplifying complex cardiac anatomy through real-time AI labeling, T-Mode™ Heart removes the training barrier to ultrasound adoption for family physicians and medical students.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With cardiovascular disease remaining a leading cause of death globally, the need for rapid detection of cardiac dysfunction has never been greater. Today, Clarius Mobile Health, a global leader in AI-powered handheld ultrasound, announced the launch of T-Mode™ Heart, a breakthrough training technology designed to empower primary care physicians (PCPs), medical students, and emergency clinicians to quickly master point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) of the heart.

Clarius T-Mode™ Heart is a breakthrough technology designed to empower primary care physicians (PCPs), medical students, and emergency clinicians to quickly master point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) of the heart. Clarius is also enabling AI-guided ultrasound training to help address a frequent complaint in primary care: knee pain. Clarius T-Mode™ Knee allows clinicians to master scanning all parts of the knee.

Clarius T-Mode™ Heart is the 10th module designed to demystify ultrasound anatomy for novice users in the Clarius Intelligence suite of technology. With a single tap during a live exam, the Clarius app activates a synchronized split-screen view: a standard grayscale ultrasound image beside an AI-generated, color-coded textbook-style image with clear labels of anatomy. This instant translation of complex anatomy allows users to identify heart chambers and valves with confidence.

"The imaging really pops for learners, says Dr. Brian Johnson, an emergency physician and ultrasound educator who was one of the first to test T-Mode. "When teaching, I often point to the left ventricle, right ventricle, left atrium, etc. and learners sort of nod their heads, but I can see they are not sure if they are truly seeing what I want them to see. With the T- Mode they can learn in real time. Plus, when they're not sure what they are seeing, T-Mode is a great support and refresher."

Bridging the Training Gap in Primary Care

Clinical research has already demonstrated the positive impact of POCUS in the hands of family physicians. A study published in the Journal of Primary Care (August 2025) noted that heart failure (HF) is a major contributor to the global burden of cardiovascular disease and when primary care providers are trained in cardiac POCUS, they can accurately diagnose serious heart conditions.

"The data shows that POCUS use by primary care physicians supports preventive medicine by helping clinicians screen for cardiac disease in patients presenting with fatigue or chest discomfort but the challenge has always been the necessary training," says Clarius Vice President of Marketing, Sarah Leverett. "T-Mode Heart provides the missing link for clinicians to quickly integrate point-of-care ultrasound into everyday patient care. By removing the uncertainty of image interpretation and thereby accelerating ultrasound training, we are enabling clinicians to improve triage and treatment decisions when every minute counts."

Clarius T-Mode ™ for Knee: Expanding AI-Guided Training to MSK Exams

Building on the same foundational technology as T-Mode™ Heart, Clarius is also enabling AI-guided ultrasound training to help address the most frequent complaint in primary care: knee pain. Clarius T-Mode™ Knee allows clinicians to master scanning across all planes—anterior, posterior, lateral, and medial. By translating complex grayscale images into color-coded, labeled anatomy, the tool supports practitioners in identifying POCUS markers for common knee pathologies and injuries.

By empowering family physicians to perform accurate assessments in-office, T-Mode™ for Knee streamlines patient care pathways, ensuring more efficient and informed referrals to physical therapy or orthopedic surgery.

T-Mode Heart and T-Mode Knee are available globally with the release of Clarius App 12.2.6. They are accessible on Clarius HD3 handheld ultrasound scanners with Clarius Membership or One Time License for Clarius Intelligence features.

About Clarius Mobile Health

Clarius is on a mission to make accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals in every specialty. With decades of experience in medical imaging, the team knows that great ultrasound imaging improves confidence and patient care. Today, AI-powered Clarius handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high-resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high-end systems at a fraction of the cost. Almost 7 million high-definition scans have been performed using Clarius wireless handheld scanners. Clarius scanners are available in over 70 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.clarius.com.

Clarius Media Contact

Sarah Leverett

Vice President of Marketing | Clarius Mobile Health

Phone: +1 (206) 550-6120

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Clarius Mobile Health