Clarivate and IPwe to Provide Financial Valuations and Business Insights for IP Assets

Clarivate Plc

17 May, 2023, 03:00 ET

Integration of Smart Intangible Asset Management into IPfolio to transform intellectual property management

Clarivate to host Innovation Lab during INTA Annual Meeting in Singapore where attendees can view a demo of IPfolio and SIAM integration

LONDON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, today announced the integration of the Smart Intangible Asset Management (SIAM) solution from IPwe Inc. into IPfolio™. This integration will enable IPfolio users to access unique patent valuation metrics from SIAM, including real-time, objective financial benchmarks on a patent-by-patent and portfolio basis, alongside competitor and peer portfolio metrics. It will also help users gain a next-level understanding of their intellectual property (IP) portfolio.

IPfolio is an end-to-end IP lifecycle management solution for corporate IP teams that need maximum control with minimum effort. This powerful and flexible cloud-native solution now simplifies the financial management of patent portfolios with connected valuation data from SIAM. By using AI, the IPwe platform uses the same world-class IP datasets that power IPfolio to provide financial valuations and business insights for data-driven decision-making.

Gordon Samson, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said: "At Clarivate, we provide trusted IP data, software and expertise to help companies drive innovation, law firms achieve practice excellence, and organizations worldwide effectively manage and protect critical IP assets. Our customers understand the importance of IP management and the integration of SIAM into IPfolio is a natural next step to offer a higher level of financial IP portfolio understanding."

Leann Pinto, CEO of IPwe, explains: "Leveraging Clarivate data sets with IPwe's blockchain technology and AI is a game-changer for the IP ecosystem. With the integration of Smart Intangible Asset Management into IPfolio, customers can now better manage their IP portfolio, and understand these important assets qualitatively, from a financial viewpoint. We are proud to partner with Clarivate and enable business leaders with asset valuation benchmarks and competitor and peer insights for robust decision-making."

IPwe is a technology company that is transforming how IP is managed in the digital world. In November 2022, Clarivate partnered with IPwe to enhance their AI and blockchain patent solutions. In January 2023, IPwe launched their IPMS strategy tool Smart Intangible Asset Management. SIAM's integration into IPfolio represents the first of many initiatives envisaged in Clarivate and IPwe's long-term strategic partnership.

Clarivate will host an Innovation Lab during the International Trademark Association (INTA) Annual Meeting in Singapore, where attendees can visit the Clarivate booth, F08, to meet our innovation drivers, participate in a demo of the IPfolio and SIAM integration, and discover how Clarivate is further investing in IP solutions of the future.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Media contact:

Sofia Nogués,
Sr. Manager, External Communications
[email protected] 

About IPwe

IPwe is a global financial technology company revolutionizing the IP space. We enable patent owners to understand their portfolios from a financial viewpoint and make informed decisions to maximize value and innovation, leveraging cutting-edge technology and world-class Clarivate data sets. Our IP management strategy tool, SIAM, is a game-changing solution bridging the gap between finance and IP. For more information, please visit ipwe.com.

Media contact:

Mia Mixan,
VP – Marketing and Communications
[email protected]

