Clarivate Forecasts Nearly 70% of North American, European and Asia Pacific Adult Populations Will Be Vaccinated for COVID-19 by September 2021

Lockdowns, procedure deferrals, clinical trial pauses and M&A challenges all impact the fundamental operations of healthcare stakeholders. Real world data from Clarivate provides a clear understanding of past trends and allows for predictive forecasting to enable more confident decision-making for stakeholders tasked with the recovery of healthcare systems.

The report details the current vaccine development status and the various distinctions between available vaccines, an analysis of global vaccination rollout campaigns, how these factors influence forecasting and the impact of vaccination availability on healthcare markets and sectors.

Clarivate analysts reviewed the impact of events such as the COVID-19 pandemic in market forecasting, incorporating iterative improvements based on real-world circumstances.

The Clarivate COVID-19 Vaccine Availability and Medtech Impact report finds:

Vaccine Acceptance and Rate Forecast by Geography -- Along with supply and deployment concerns, varying rates of trust in the COVID-19 vaccine observed in recent surveys have raised concerns about whether enough of the population would be willing to get vaccinated. As a result, rates of vaccine acceptance—defined as the proportion of unvaccinated adults who indicate that they would receive a vaccine if it were available to them—vary widely by region. Studies show vaccine acceptance rates of 94% in Malaysia , 89% in the UK, 85% in Mainland China and Mexico respectively, 79% in Canada and 71% in the United States , among others. 1 Vaccination penetration forecasts for each country, coupled with an estimated reopening threshold of 60%—based on the penetration rate in Israel at which the government began permanent re-openings—provide a guideline for variation in anticipated reopening timelines.

Figure 2- Vaccine Courses Administered (% of Population) 3

Site of Service Impacts -- During the initial COVID-19 wave, US-based Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC) were hardest hit, while inpatient settings were the least impacted, as expected. ASCs and offices were trending at higher procedure capacity utilization rates than hospitals in Q4 2020, which may signal a more robust 2021 recovery for those settings. 4 ASCs functioned at slightly higher than 100% full utilization (i.e., exceeding pre-COVID-19 levels) through the last quarter of the year. This may signal a push of procedures away from inpatient settings amid a resurgence of COVID-19 that ultimately were performed in ASCs. 5

Zaid Al-Nassir, Principal Analyst, Medtech Insights, Clarivate, said: "Given the lack of historical data and immense pressure on health care stakeholders globally, predictive analysis of recovery drivers, such as vaccination, provides a unique insight for planning, decision making, and both market and regional targeting. The new imperative for global health, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, has amplified the need for connected data to support complex analyses and evidence-based decisions in the life sciences."

Clarivate is committed to comprehensively supporting customers across the entire drug, device and medical technology lifecycles to advance human health, including the Health Industry Distributors Association (HIDA). With Clarivate tools such as the Coronavirus, Virology, and Infectious Disease (CVID) Data Lake, researchers around the world can access scientific, clinical, commercial and research data within one seamless and secure platform. In addition, in partnership with HIDA, Clarivate offers the industry's most comprehensive view of the medical device market. The new report further demonstrates how the expertise, data and technologies of Clarivate enable customers to make informed evidence-based decisions.

To access the full COVID-19 Vaccine Availability and Medtech Impact report, click here.

Methodology for the Clarivate COVID-19 Vaccine Availability and Medtech Impact Report

Forecasts and insights provided in this report were developed by Clarivate analysts, using a diversity of proprietary sources, including: Market Tracking: Medical Supply Distribution data enables manufacturers to identify opportunities and risks by confidently assessing market share based on real-time insights; Clarivate Real World Data™ product, which provides access to real-word data, such as patient volumes by procedure group and site of service; Medtech Insights™, which provides comprehensive data forecasts and analysis for global and regional medical device markets; and Market Assessment Epidemiology™, which provides solutions to understand the complete disease landscape and size global markets with real-world data.

1 Notes: Acceptance is defined as the percentage of unvaccinated adults who strongly or somewhat agree with the statement "if a COVID-19 vaccine were available to me, I would get it." Source: Clarivate analysis April 2021, based on data from IPSOS21, 22 and Sallam M18.

2 Vaccination rate forecast, by geography. Notes: Regional estimates represent total of countries covered within each graph only, and does not include other countries from the region (e.g. Europe does not include Austria). Estimated reopening threshold based on Israeli model and is intended only as a guideline; in reality, reopening thresholds will vary by country depending on a variety of factors beyond vaccination and immunization rates, such as political considerations and economic circumstances. One vaccine course is assumed to include two doses. Source: Clarivate, April 2021.

4 Source: Clarivate, COVID-19 Dashboard April 2021

5 Source: Clarivate, COVID-19 Dashboard April 2021

6 Source: Clarivate, COVID-19 Dashboard April 2021

