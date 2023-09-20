Clarivate Launches AI-Powered Tool to Simplify IP Budgets and Forecasts

News provided by

Clarivate Plc

20 Sep, 2023, 03:00 ET

New tool tracks and predicts IP costs more accurately and efficiently

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, today launched Forecast, the next generation artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solution designed to enable intellectual property (IP) professionals worldwide to confidently and efficiently optimize their IP portfolios and strategy.

Forecast is an IP cost forecasting and budgeting tool that gives IP professionals powerful capabilities for predictive budget forecasting, and which is fully integrated with IPfolio, a leading IP management system. This automates and simplifies the process to enable faster budget approvals.

In today's knowledge-based economy, innovation is a core driver of business growth and competitive advantage. Corporate value is increasingly vested in intangible assets, including IP. This is driving a dramatic expansion in IP portfolios, with the attendant costs of securing, maintaining and protecting patent and trademark rights in a global marketplace also increasing.

Gordon Samson, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said: "Managing IP as a strategic asset and as a major cost center is an issue of increasing importance, from corporate legal departments to the C-suite, and it requires careful financial management."

"With empowering IP professionals at the center of our strategy, Clarivate is utilizing AI technology and proprietary best-in-class data assets to launch Forecast, and provide IP professionals with new powerful capabilities for predictive budget forecasting. Our continued investment in AI demonstrates our commitment to bring clarity to the complex and support IP professionals in a rapidly changing environment."

Powered by predictive AI, Forecast provides IP professionals with the ability to track and predict IP costs across the entire portfolio more accurately and efficiently. It can create budget scenarios to make smarter filing and maintenance decisions, and generate real-time reports and dashboards to collaborate seamlessly with stakeholders and achieve faster approvals.

Clarivate also recently launched the Brand Landscape Analyzer and announced the development of the Trademark Watch Analyzer. These tools leverage AI on rich proprietary content and are trained by Clarivate internal search experts to analyze and deliver insights from more than 140 million trademark records and over 6.2 million trademark office and court decisions.

To learn more about Clarivate Forecast, visit here.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com.

Media contacts

Sofía Nogués
Sr. External Communications Manager, Clarivate
[email protected] 

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

Also from this source

Clarivate Unveils Citation Laureates 2023 - Annual List of Researchers of Nobel Class

Clarivate Announces Termination of Tax Benefits Preservation Plan

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.