Clarivate Launches Coronavirus, Virology, and Infectious Disease (CVID) Data Lake to Accelerate Research, Preparedness and Response to Future Pandemics

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the launch of its Coronavirus, Virology, and Infectious Disease (CVID) Data Lake to support global researchers and policy makers in their efforts to make data-driven decisions that accelerate disease response, prevent and prepare for future pandemics.

The CVID Data Lake is the first of several therapeutically-oriented data lakes from Clarivate, bringing together the comprehensive information and insights that power the company's market-leading tools, analytics and services, including real-world data (RWD) from DRG's RWD product; scientific, clinical, regulatory and commercial data from Cortellis™; cited scholarly references indexed in Web of Science™; and both content and data from award-winning news service, BioWorld™, in one centralized source. Data from other sources can also be integrated, further enhancing derived insights.

During these unprecedented times, researchers and policy makers need to connect the dots across multiple data points. Collaboration across public and private networks is integral to solving the current health crises and preventing future ones. The CVID Data Lake is a uniquely unified dataset focused on the coronaviruses, including COVID-19, as well as virology, super viruses and infectious diseases, enabling researchers to mine and interrogate harmonized data from a single, expertly curated source and access complete, structured and connected data to enable fact and evidence-based decisions.

Ken McLaren, SVP and GM, Data Analytics & Insights (DAI) at Clarivate, said: "The new imperative for global health requires researchers and policy makers to accelerate their efforts to both treat and prevent future pandemics and infectious diseases. A unified data set allows for more complex analyses and improved insights not efficiently available through disparate, siloed databases. With our new Coronavirus, Virology , and Infectious Disease Data Lake, researchers around the world can access scientific, clinical, commercial and research data within one seamless and secure platform."

Now, more than ever, pharma and biotech companies are interested in understanding the disease impact on clinical trials and treatment patterns, monitoring how research funding and the regulatory landscape is evolving in response to COVID-19, optimizing the use of biomedical R&D and manufacturing resources, and developing global strategies to support pricing, market access and reimbursement in areas of interest.

Government agencies are looking to measure the impact of infectious disease on the capacity of the healthcare system and essential supplies, analyze how the health policy, research and regulatory landscape is changing in response to COVID-19, and develop pricing and reimbursement policies to ensure access to medicines. The insights derived from the CVID Data Lake support these use cases and more – providing unprecedented decision support and planning inputs while serving as a bridge between policy and practice and enabling improved use of resources across the public-private continuum.

The CVID Data Lake features all related content in one place, connected in new ways, supporting a multitude of end users, to enable deeper insights and delivery of complex and high value use cases. Clients can choose from an array of delivery options depending on their resource needs and expertise, including: datasets and programmatic access; preconfigured dashboards, reports or customized tools; custom analytics based on specific requirements; or consulting engagements that include analysis and recommendations.

The CVID Data Lake includes: real-world patient data; drug pipeline data; genes and targets; clinical trials; digital health data; publication and citation data; epidemiology; regulatory intelligence; patents and more. Other therapy areas will be launched to help researchers accelerate innovation in other therapeutic areas. The new offering further demonstrates how the combined expertise, data and technologies of Clarivate and DRG, which was acquired by Clarivate earlier this year, can support customers across the entire drug, device and medical technology lifecycles.

