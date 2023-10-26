Clarivate Partners with EveryLibrary to Support and Nurture Libraries in the U.S.

Clarivate Plc

26 Oct, 2023, 03:00 ET

Leveraging the strengths of the two organizations to aid libraries through dedicated resources and advocacy

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, today announced a partnership with EveryLibrary, the non-partisan advocacy organization for libraries.

As part of the partnership, Clarivate™ has made a commitment to advance EveryLibrary's mission to safeguard and support libraries in the U.S.

Bar Veinstein, President, Academia & Government, Clarivate said: "Libraries transform the world through their critical role in promoting literacy, education, equal access to information and community engagement. Our partnership with EveryLibrary allows us to deliver on our commitment to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 (Quality Education) by supporting the librarian community."

John Chrastka, Executive Director at EveryLibrary, said: "We are deeply appreciative of the support provided by Clarivate. This commitment will significantly enhance our ability to advocate for libraries. It will also help us assist libraries secure the funding necessary to ensure they can continue to serve their communities effectively."

As part of the launch of the partnership, Chrastka joined "Ideas to Innovation Season 3," a podcast from Clarivate, for the episode, "Turning the page: What does the future hold for academic libraries?" The discussion focused on the role that academic libraries play in fostering community and collaboration and the significant challenges they face in doing so.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit clarivate.com

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

News Releases in Similar Topics

