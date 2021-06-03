Clarivate Partners with Explore IP to Support Canadian Innovation

Explore IP to integrate Derwent World Patents Index™ global patent data to help organizations increase the marketability of technologies

LONDON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today an exclusive commercial partnership with Explore IP to integrate Derwent™ patent data into its platform. The enhanced Derwent™ patent data will supplement Explore IP's data in an effort to enable businesses, creators, entrepreneurs and innovators discover intellectual property (IP) held by public sector institutions.

Explore IP, developed by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), showcases an inventory of public sector patents held by government, academia or other public sector institutions. All Canadian public sector patent holders are eligible to have their IP included in the database. Integrating fields from the manually curated patent data from Clarivate, and specifically from Derwent World Patents Index™ (DWPI), into Explore IP will make it far easier for innovators to zero-in on and comprehend relevant patents, identify licensing opportunities with Canadian universities to strengthen their own R&D efforts, and determine potential research partners going forward. Explore IP currently features research expertise from close to 60 public sector institutions including University of Toronto, Université de Montréal and National Research Council.

"At Clarivate, we believe that innovation can change the world for the better and that governments play an important and active role in the innovation lifecycle. We are pleased to support the Canadian government in their innovation success, which includes supporting the Explore IP initiative with our enhanced Derwent™ patent data. More than ever before, information and insights are the key to driving innovation and growth and support smarter decision-making," said Jeff Roy, President, IP Group, Clarivate.

"Through this partnership with Clarivate, we will improve the searchability of the IP database, produce more potential matches for businesses and entrepreneurs looking for technologies to commercialize, and help public sector organizations increase the marketability of their technologies. We will always support Canadian entrepreneurs and businesses, while creating an environment where innovation can thrive," said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

DWPI delivers editorially enhanced, authoritative and accurate patent data. Users accessing Explore IP to investigate the licensing and collaboration opportunities that exist within Canadian public sector institutions will be able to review and access DWPI abstracts. In turn, DWPI provides users insight on the novelty of the respective invention and how it can be used, along with a re-written title to accurately reflect the nature of the invention for ease of comprehension. IP Explore users will be able to gain a quick and accurate understanding of how the public sector institutions' inventions may be applied in their industry, as many original patent documents tend to use highly technical terminology to describe the invention.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

About ISED

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) is the department of the Government of Canada with a mandate to foster a growing, competitive and knowledge-based Canadian economy. The department works with Canadians in all areas of the economy to improve conditions for investment, enhance Canada's innovation performance, increase Canada's share of global trade and build a fair, efficient and competitive marketplace. For more information about ISED's mandate and programs, please visit ic.gc.ca.

