Clarivate Reveals Stronger Outlook for Pulsed-field Ablation Market and Potential for Device to Revolutionize Treatment Paradigm

MedTech Insights report series analyzes the impact of recent breakthroughs in pulsed-field ablation, signaling its promising future in the electrophysiology mapping and ablation device market

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, today announced the launch of a new special report series, Electrophysiology Mapping and Ablation Devices Market Insights. The Clarivate MedTech Insights reports reveal new forecast predictions for the ablation catheter market in four geographies: the US, Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific. Findings show pulsed-field ablation (PFA) is poised to revolutionize the treatment paradigm.

PFA has emerged as a breakthrough technology for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, attracting significant investment from several companies dedicated to its development. This innovative technique has produced favorable clinical outcomes compared to existing technologies and has the potential to see immediate widespread adoption following FDA approval. While both Boston Scientific and Medtronic have IDE trials for their PFA devices, Medtronic's PulseSelect PFA system received FDA approval on December 13, 2023 and Boston Scientific's FARAPULSE is expected to closely follow. There has already been a swift adoption of PFA, spurred by the approval of FARAPULSE in Europe in 2021 and its subsequent approval in Australia in 2023.

Andrew Lee, Vice President Medtech, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Clarivate said: "As the EP mapping and ablation devices market evolves with the transformative potential of PFA, medical device companies should understand and analyze the impact of the recent developments and updates in the field to get a comprehensive and up-to-date overview of the evolving landscape. Clarivate experts underscored the potential of PFA and updated our forecast analysis for the EP mapping and ablation device market, equipping our customers with the insight and foresight needed to build informed go-to-market decisions, create innovative medical devices, deliver them to patients faster and create a healthier tomorrow.''

This year, the global PFA market value is estimated to be $232 million with the potential to grow to $2.9 billion by the year 2028.1 The Electrophysiology Mapping and Ablation Devices Market Insights reports provide in-depth data and analysis of clinical practice, patient journey, and competing therapies, allowing medical device companies and physicians to make more informed and strategic decisions.

The new reports highlight revised forecasts in the space for four geographies, covering:

Electrophysiology Mapping and Ablation Devices – Market Insights – United States

The US EP mapping and ablation device market, which includes PFA among other technologies, is projected to experience strong growth through 2028 and is anticipated to reach a total market value of $7.2 billion by that year, driven strongly by PFA uptake. The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on certain EP ablation procedures in 2020, followed by a period of recovery. Growth in market revenues will be driven by increasing ablation procedure volumes and the uptake of premium-priced devices. Innovations in this space will lead to improved outcomes and procedure growth.

The US EP mapping and ablation device market, which includes PFA among other technologies, is projected to experience strong growth through 2028 and is anticipated to reach a total market value of by that year, driven strongly by PFA uptake. The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on certain EP ablation procedures in 2020, followed by a period of recovery. Growth in market revenues will be driven by increasing ablation procedure volumes and the uptake of premium-priced devices. Innovations in this space will lead to improved outcomes and procedure growth. Electrophysiology Mapping and Ablation Devices – Market Insights – Europe

The European EP mapping and ablation device market, projected to experience moderate growth through 2028 due to increasing ablation procedure volumes, technological advancements, and the uptake of premium-priced devices, is anticipated to reach a total market value of $3.7 billion .

The European EP mapping and ablation device market, projected to experience moderate growth through 2028 due to increasing ablation procedure volumes, technological advancements, and the uptake of premium-priced devices, is anticipated to reach a total market value of . Electrophysiology Mapping and Ablation Devices – Market Insights – Japan

The Japanese EP mapping and ablation device market, having largely recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume moderate growth over the remainder of the forecast period. This growth is supported by increasing AF ablation procedure volumes, the emergence and adoption of novel technology, including PFA and hybrid AF ablation systems. The total market value is projected to reach $1.9 billion by the year 2028.

The Japanese EP mapping and ablation device market, having largely recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume moderate growth over the remainder of the forecast period. This growth is supported by increasing AF ablation procedure volumes, the emergence and adoption of novel technology, including PFA and hybrid AF ablation systems. The total market value is projected to reach by the year 2028. Electrophysiology Mapping and Ablation Devices – Market Insights – Asia Pacific

Although the global COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the Asia Pacific EP mapping and ablation device market in 2020, the market has shown strong recovery and will resume pre-pandemic growth trends in the near term. Going forward, the Asia Pacific EP mapping and ablation device market will expand rapidly, supported by rising AF treatment volumes, an expanding patient pool, improving access to healthcare, and the emergence of newer, premium-priced devices. Although cost constraints and a challenging reimbursement environment will hinder the pace of market expansion to some extent, the total market value is projected to reach $3.6 billion by the year 2028.

To learn more about MedTech Insights Research Reports, visit MedTech Insights - Research Reports – Clarivate.

Methodology for the Electrophysiology Mapping and Ablation Devices Market Insights Reports

Drawing from the expertise of Medtech analysts covering device segments and geographies across the world paired with proprietary Clarivate Medtech Intelligence data including Real World Data assets like claims data and PriceTrack, the Electrophysiology Mapping and Ablation Devices Market Insights series of reports provide a comprehensive view of the global market.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit clarivate.com



1 Source: Clarivate. MedTech 360 Data Explorer. 2023

Media Contact:

Luna Ivković

External Communications, Life Sciences & Healthcare

[email protected]

SOURCE Clarivate Plc