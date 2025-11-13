Clarivate to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on November 19

News provided by

Clarivate Plc

Nov 13, 2025, 08:15 ET

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today that Matt Shem Tov, Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Collins, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference, on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 1:20 pm Eastern Time. The live webcast can be accessed at https://kvgo.com/rbc-2025-global-tech/clarivate-november-2025 and will be available for replay.

A replay of the webcast will also be available on https://ir.clarivate.com and will remain available for 90 days.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com.

Source: Clarivate Plc

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

