Clarivate to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June 2024

LONDON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) (the "Company" or "Clarivate"), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced that the Company will present at the following investor conferences in June 2024:

Jonathan Gear , Chief Executive Officer, will present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 , at 2:00 p.m. Central Time ( 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time ). The live webcast can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/blair97/clvt/1954890.

Jonathan Collins , Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 , at 3:35 p.m. Eastern Time . The live webcast can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel89/clvt/2119320.

A replay of each webcast will also be available on https://ir.clarivate.com and will remain available for 90 days.

