Clarivate Webinar "Intelligence Amplified in the Age of AI" Highlights How Trusted, Proprietary Data Powers Next‑Generation Innovation

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the launch of a video webinar, Intelligence Amplified in the Age of AI, an in‑depth session exploring how Clarivate is leveraging artificial intelligence to reshape research, innovation, and decision‑making across the scientific, academic, intellectual property, and life sciences ecosystems.

Hosted by Matti Shem Tov, Chief Executive Officer of Clarivate, the webinar unveils how Clarivate is applying cutting-edge AI technology to amplify the value of its trusted intelligence, which is built on decades of investment in proprietary content, expert curation, and workflow‑embedded technologies.

"Clarivate is uniquely positioned to thrive in the age of AI," said Shem Tov. "With 97%[1] of our revenue generated from proprietary solutions, our deep domain expertise, enriched data, and embedded workflows give us a durable foundation that general‑purpose AI models cannot replicate. This webinar demonstrates how our Intelligence Amplified framework strengthens our market position and accelerates customer outcomes across the innovation lifecycle."

During the session, the Presidents representing each of Clarivate's three segments—Academia & Government, Intellectual Property, and Life Sciences & Healthcare—demonstrate how the organization's AI-driven capabilities are currently providing tangible value through the following initiatives:

AI Research Assistants enabling conversational, contextual discovery grounded in trusted, transparent data sources.





enabling conversational, contextual discovery grounded in trusted, transparent data sources. AI Workflow Agents that automate complex, multi‑step tasks, enhancing accuracy, productivity, and efficiency while keeping expert judgment at the center.





that automate complex, multi‑step tasks, enhancing accuracy, productivity, and efficiency while keeping expert judgment at the center. AI Ecosystem Access, extending Clarivate's gold‑standard intelligence into customers' preferred AI environments and models.

The webinar also highlights Clarivate's unmatched data foundation including billions of expertly curated and enriched records spanning drug safety, patents, regulatory intelligence, academic literature, and more, and how this structured, AI‑ready data dramatically reduces hallucination risks and enables mission‑critical decision‑making in high‑stakes environments.

"AI augments, never replaces, the human expertise and curation that sit at the heart of our intelligence," Shem Tov added. "Our strategy ensures customers can trust the provenance, accuracy, and reliability of every insight, which is now amplified by the power of AI."

Webinar Details

The video webinar can be accessed at https://videos.clarivate.com/watch/Ann6g575o9oZMJuWg8VvHW.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com.

1 For the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2025, excluding disposals. References to proprietary revenue percentage are based on solutions which are materially enhanced by Clarivate's intellectual property.

