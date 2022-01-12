Clarivoy Announces Integration with CarGurus; Dealers Gain a More Holistic View of Consumer Purchase Journey

"The Clarivoy integration allows dealers to see into direct and assisted sales for buyers shopping on CarGurus' website" Tweet this

According to Gray Scott, Director of Marketing and Technology at Cardinale Automotive Group, "This integration is a huge step in the right direction for dealers. CarGurus has always provided exceptional value and return on investment/ return on ad spend, and now this integration will allow dealers to see beyond leads into direct and assisted sales for buyers that shopped on CarGurus' website. This is beyond exciting for the big attribution question we all face at the end of every month."

"We believe dealers will benefit significantly with this additional data, enabling them to see the vital and important role that marketplace sites have in influencing sales," said Steve White, Clarivoy founder and CEO. "This additional data is a significant step toward greater insight for automotive retail dealers, as CarGurus is a premier listing site in the United States, where millions of visitors shop online anonymously every month," added White.

About Clarivoy

Clarivoy is the auto industry's leading provider of multi-touch sales attribution and advanced digital targeting tools. Their solutions reveal more about their clients' customers, their advertising and their path to success so they can drive more sales. Clarivoy's proprietary technology grants marketers incomparable visibility into their customers and campaigns – across all channels, all devices – online and offline. Armed with this new information, marketers can stop guessing and start knowing what is working and what is not. http://www.clarivoy.com/

