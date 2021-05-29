Clark Atlanta University Mother and Daughter Graduate in Same Day Commencement Ceremonies

"We couldn't have planned an occasion as brilliant as Commencement 2020," said Dr. Saddler. Tweet this

"We couldn't have planned an occasion as brilliant as Commencement 2020," said Dr. Saddler. "I was a mom at 8 a.m. and a student and cabinet member at 3 p.m. To see [my daughter] Jaelyn in the same booklet as the president's cabinet was an unbelievable, humbling and amazing experience."

For Jaelyn, who served as a student ambassador, football team manager and student assistant while at Clark Atlanta University, celebrating her academic achievements with her mother allowed her to reflect on her mother's accomplishments as a student and a parent.

"For her to be there and to know my mom is in the same space with me, as a role model -- there is nothing better," said Rice. "We pressed through and overcame obstacles to get there on the same day -- an example of our resilience and our ability to move forward."

For both students, the commencement ceremony was an emotional reminder of the importance of family. Dr. Saddler spoke about the impact her father, who passed away in March 2020, had on her life.

"My father was the one who nudged me to pursue my higher education degree," said Dr. Saddler. "The rendition of 'God Is' at the ceremony resonated with me so powerfully. My empty places were filled with those who have been supporting me at Clark Atlanta University. Beyond colleagues, these folks have become my family too."

Following graduation, Jaelyn plans to attend graduate school and pursue a career in athletic training, while Dr. Saddler will utilize her doctorate to further her career in higher education.

